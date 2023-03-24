No arrests in shooting at Animas Valley Mall that leaves one dead, one wounded

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

FARMINGTON — Farmington police say a shooting that took place Thursday morning in the parking lot at the Animas Valley Mall that left one person dead and another hospitalized appeared to be a targeted, isolated incident.

Shanice Gonzales, the public information officer for the Farmington Police Department, said no suspects were in custody Friday afternoon. The cause of the shooting remained under investigation by detectives, she said.

She said the only information she had available was that detectives believe the shooting was not a random event and that the victims were targeted by the suspect or suspects.

The incident was reported at approximately 11 a.m. in the south parking lot at the mall near English Road, she said. Much of the surrounding area was locked down as a precaution, she said, but the lockdown soon was lifted.

Authorities were still in the process of notifying the family of the victim who was killed Friday afternoon, Gonzales said, so the person’s identity has not been released.

The name of the person wounded in the incident was also not shared with media. That person remains hospitalized in stable condition.

