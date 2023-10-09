No arrests, suspect sought after 1 killed, another injured in weekend shooting

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office and Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit are asking the public for help finding the person responsible for a shooting that left one man dead and another injured early Saturday in northern Lubbock County.

Deputies were called to the 9900 block of North Boston Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired, according to LCSO. There they found 56-year-old Dicky Ruiz and 46-year-old Andrew Mojica both shot.

Both men were taken to a hospital, where Ruiz later died. Mojica was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, LCSO said. Officials by Monday had not released a suspect description or other details about what may have prompted the violence.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that could help identify and locate a suspect in the shooting to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: No arrests, suspect sought after deadly Lubbock County shooting