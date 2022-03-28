No arrests in weekend shooting at Hurricane Betty's in Worcester

A small circle of candles outside Hurricane Betty's, shown Monday, serves as a memorial to the man who was shot and killed over the weekend.

WORCESTER – Police are investigating the killing of a man on Lafayette Street over the weekend. There have been no arrests.

One man was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting that police said happened "in the vicinity" of Hurricane Betty's.

On Monday, a bouquet of red roses had been left outside the neon green door of the premises. A shrine consisting of 13 candles rested across the street from the establishment. On one of the candles, someone had written "Danja" in black ink.

A handwritten note was taped to the bright blue walls of Hurricane Betty's. It read: "Family, we are all deeply impacted by this weekend's events...We ask that tributes and memorial items be placed across the street. Remembering a fallen community member. Love, Betty's."

Police have not publicly identified the victim, a 27-year-old man. A 32-year-old man is hospitalized.

An employee at a nearby business said investigators visited them to obtain security camera footage.

