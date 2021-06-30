No arrests yet in Mansfield St. shooting

Larry Hobbs, The Brunswick News, Ga.
·1 min read

Jun. 30—Nearly a week after a 29-year-old Brunswick woman was shot to death outdoors in the late afternoon in the 1500 block of downtown's Mansfield Street, law enforcement authorities are working to bring the man who killed her to justice, Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith said.

Shannon Riley was shot shortly before 4 p.m. near Mansfield and Stonewall streets by a man she had been arguing with, Brunswick police said. Riley was transported via ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where she died, police said.

"We do know that a struggle ensued, resulting in her sustaining gunshot wounds," Smith told The News.

Brunswick police detectives are investigating the fatal shooting jointly with Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Smith said.

"We are very much actively working this investigation and we are seeking folks who have information about it," Smith said told The News on Tuesday. "We have leads and we are following up on those. Our investigators are working diligently with GBI investigators to bring those responsible for this horrific crime to justice expeditiously."

Anyone with information is asked to call Brunswick Police detective Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.

