No arrests yet in two Dec. 26 shootings

Jan. 5—State and local law enforcement continue to investigate two shootouts in the Brunswick area Dec. 26, including an incident at Selden Park that left a 17-year-old male dead and another man wounded.

However, no arrests have been made in either case, say Glynn County police and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents.

The first shooting occurred around 2:15 a.m. Dec. 26 outside the historic Roxy Theater, which now operates at 1603 Albany St. as Shockflow Entertainment and Events Center. Investigators say stray gunfire struck vehicles and houses in the working class neighborhood as numerous gunmen unleashed a hail of gunfire outside of the venue after the December to Remember music event there.

An off-duty Brunswick police officer who was working security at the event returned fire in self-defense of himself and others, investigators said. Brunswick police asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take the lead role in the investigation. Stacy Carson, agent in charge of the GBI's Kingsland office, said the focus of the investigation is on those who instigated and took part in the shooting and not the police officer's actions.

The officer remains on active duty, Brunswick Police chief Kevin Jones said. Jones added that responding police located more than 70 spent bullet shell casings outside the Roxy in the shooting's aftermath.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI's Kingsland office at 912-729-6198 or the GBI tips line at 800-597-8477. Tips also can be submitted online at gbi.georgia.gov.

Later on the night of Dec. 26, a Sunday, a 17-year-old was shot and killed during a shooting at Selden Park, a county park just outside the Brunswick city limits on U.S. Highway 341. City and county police responding to reports of a shooting at 8:15 p.m. arrived at Selden Park to find the teen with a gunshot wound. He was transported via ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where he died despite life-saving measures, police said.

A man later arrived at the hospital via private vehicle with a gunshot wound from the Selden Park shooting, police said.

Police are not releasing the victim's name, citing the ongoing investigation.

Though no arrests have been made, county police said witnesses reported others taking cellphone video and photos of the shooting. Police are asking anyone who has video or photos of the incident to submit them to investigators. Such information can be submitted anonymously to: https://glynncountypdga.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/seldon_park_shooting.

"After clicking on the link, the system will ask you to provide a cellular phone number," the statement reads. "If you remove the blue check for 'provide information,' your personal information WILL NOT be recorded. The cellphone number is only needed to send you a text message with a secure direct link."

Anyone with information in the Selden Park shooting is asked to call Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333, or the county police investigation division at 912-554-7817.