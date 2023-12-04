No audit findings for court clerks' offices in Anderson County

Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch has announced that for the fifth year in a row there are no audit findings for his offices.

Auditors from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office perform the audits for Anderson County government, including the offices of the clerks for the Circuit, General Sessions and Juvenile courts. The circuit court clerk is responsible for filing and maintaining the legal paperwork presented by attorneys, law enforcement and pro se litigants for each of these courts, as well as the collection of fees and fines. The offices file on average more than 15,000 cases per year, according to a news release.

Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch presented certificates of appreciation to his office staff for their diligent work. From left are Maura Vespie, Shalea Prickett, Barbara Grom, Angie Perez, Lynch, Ashley Brock and Angela Metcalf.

Auditors review records and processes with the office of circuit court clerk, including software integrity, receipting and record-keeping practices for the $4 million collected annually on average.

"After being elected in 2018, one of my goals was to eliminate audit findings in the offices that I am responsible for. I take audit findings very seriously and have worked with my staff to eliminate them," Lynch stated in the release.

He praised his staff for the work keeping software and finances in order. The following staff members were presented a certificate of appreciation for working with auditors and keeping all the financial records in order: Angela Metcalf, bookkeeper; Ashley Brock, officer manager for Circuit and Criminal Court clerks; Amanda Vowell, office manager for General Sessions Court Division I clerks; Shalea Prickett, office manager for General Sessions Court Division II clerks; Barbara Grom, office manager for Juvenile Court clerks; Maura Vespie, collections manager; and Angie Perez, chief deputy clerk.

“With the procedures and protocols that we have implemented since I took office along with the diligent work of my staff, we should continue to receive excellent audit reports in the future” Lynch added.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: No audit findings for court clerks' offices in Anderson County