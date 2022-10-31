No B-School Can Top What Georgia Tech MBAs Did In 2022

The Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business found jobs for 100% of its MBA Class of 2022

It’s a feat that can only be matched, not bested. Every single one of Georgia Tech’s Scheller College of Business MBAs in the Class of 2022 found jobs — a 100% employment rate.

It’s a phenomenal stat, the kind every MBA career center strives for — but stats don’t tell the whole story, says Dave Deiters, executive director of Georgia Tech’s Jones MBA Career Center.

“We focus on the individual student, not the overall stats,” Deiters says in a school blog. “Stats are a result. Not a goal.”

SMALL PROGRAM WITH 'REMARKABLE EMPLOYER RELATIONSHIPS'

Dave Deiters, executive director of the Jones MBA Career Center

The 66 members of the Scheller full-time MBA class graduating this year mostly found work in either consulting (36%) or tech (20%), keeping alive an eight-year streak of the school sending more than half of their MBAs into the two fields. The rest of the class went to work in financial services (16%), manufacturing (6%), transportation/logistics (6%), or consumer products (5%).

In all, Scheller Class of 2022 MBAs found work with 32 employers in 10 industries.

“We work hard to provide the widest possible breadth of employment opportunities for our students,” Deiters says. “For a program that enjoys the deep richness of a smaller size, Scheller also enjoys remarkable employer relationships.”

BASE PAY, TOTAL PAY JUMP MORE THAN 10%

Scheller's 2022 MBAs reported a new record average salary, $136,819, a jump of more than 10% from the previous year. Bonuses averaged $26,749, up from the previous two years but still down from the pre-pandemic average of $28,202 in 2019.

The percentage of those reporting a bonus, however, climbed to a new high of 92%.

Total pay — calculated by multiplying signing bonus by the percentage of those reporting and adding to base salary — also jumped significantly this year, to $161,428, nearly 11% more than 2021's class. That's a $15K jump in one year, far exceeding pay growth in previous years.

