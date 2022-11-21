No backsliding on Brexit, says UK PM

Joe JACKSON
·3 min read

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday denied that his government was seeking to row back on the UK's EU withdrawal deal, despite an apparent growing backlash against Brexit.

Brexit-supporter Sunak told business leaders that life outside the European Union was "already delivering enormous benefits and opportunities".

He touted greater curbs on immigration -- a key plank of the Brexit deal -- and closer trade ties with Asia.

But he added: "Let me be unequivocal about this: under my leadership, the United Kingdom will not pursue any relationship with Europe that relies on alignment with EU laws."

The UK left the EU in full in January 2021, after years of political wrangling since the divisive referendum n 2016 to split from the bloc.

Brexit saw the UK withdraw from the European single market and customs union, while free movement between member states and the jurisdiction of European courts ended.

But a deal between London and Brussels maintained largely tariff-free trade with its remaining 27 members.

Sunak's comments follow a Sunday Times report that "senior government figures" were planning to "put Britain on the path towards a Swiss-style relationship" with the EU.

Switzerland has far closer ties with the bloc through bilateral agreements allowing access to the single market, a high degree of free movement and by paying into EU coffers.

The report, and comments last week by finance minister Jeremy Hunt, who voted to remain in the EU, that he was eager to remove the "vast majority" of trade barriers with the EU.

That has sparked unease among eurosceptic members of the ruling Conservative party.

"The government has got to focus on what it needs to do, rather than trying to reopen a settled debate about Europe," former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith told The Sun.

- Bad deals? -

The backlash stirred memories of the febrile aftermath of the referendum about how best to deliver Brexit.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson, a staunch critic of his predecessor Theresa May's plan for Swiss-style ties, eventually won the argument with his harder version of Brexit.

He won a landslide election victory in December 2019 on a vow to "get Brexit done", having negotiated his own 2019 divorce deal.

However, three years on, the UK is in a deep economic crisis and criticism of both Johnson's agreement and the whole Brexit project is increasing.

Amid decades-high inflation and forecasts of its longest ever recession, a new YouGov poll last week suggested 56 percent of people now think it was wrong to leave the EU.

Some 32 percent were still in favour.

The Office for Budget Responsibility watchdog assessed that Brexit had had a "significant adverse impact" on UK trade, in comments backed by the Bank of England.

The OBR blamed Brexit for reducing overall trade volumes and denting trading relationships with the bloc.

The gloomy economic news was compounded by London losing its prized status as the biggest European stock market to Paris.

Brexiteers promised to strike trade deals around the world, including with the potentially lucrative United States market.

But an agreement with Washington is unlikely anytime soon.

Accords London has struck with other countries -- negotiated by Sunak's short-lived predecessor Liz Truss as trade minister -- are also being lambasted.

Former environment minister George Eustice said last week that the agreement he helped finalise with Australia almost a year ago was "not actually a very good deal for the UK".

"Overall, the truth of the matter is that the UK gave away far too much, for far too little in return," he told MPs in parliament, citing liberalisation of beef and sheep markets.

In Brussels, the European Commission said: "Our relationship with the United Kingdom is based on the Withdrawal Agreement and the Trade and Cooperation Agreement."

A temporary deal for food and agricultural products was "the only Swiss-style deal or offer on the table as far as we're concerned", a spokesman told reporters.

jj/phz/gil

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Have Just Cut Their KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Revenue Estimates By 11%

    Today is shaping up negative for KemPharm, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KMPH ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • Top US diplomat in Qatar for soccer, talks amid Iran tension

    America's top diplomat landed in Qatar on Monday to take in a World Cup match and hold talks as regional tensions remain high amid Iran's rapid advancement of its nuclear program and nationwide protests shaking the Islamic Republic. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a soccer fan and player himself, will attend as America faces Wales on Monday night at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Blinken also will be holding crucial diplomatic talks with authorities in Qatar, one of the U.S.' trusted interlocutors with Iran.

  • UN expert questions sincerity of Myanmar's prisoner release

    The recent release of thousands of prisoners in Myanmar is likely an attempt by its military-controlled government to “create a veneer of progress” in the country to sway international opinion, a U.N. expert said Monday. Myanmar freed about 5,700 prisoners on the occasion of the National Victory Day last Thursday. Among them were foreign nationals — an Australian academic, a Japanese filmmaker, an ex-British diplomat and an American.

  • UK PM tours destroyed Russian military vehicles in Kyiv

    STORY: Video released by the Ukrainian presidential press service shows&nbsp;Sunak&nbsp;and&nbsp;Zelenskiy&nbsp;speaking to each other while walking in the snow.Following the meeting,&nbsp;Sunak&nbsp;said Britain would provide a 50 million pound ($59.4 million) air defense package for Ukraine, including anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter Iranian-supplied drones."We are today providing new air defense, including anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment, and stepping up humanitarian support for the cold, hard winter ahead,"&nbsp;Sunak&nbsp;said in a statement.Russia has increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure with long range attacks since last month, including using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones, for which Ukraine has sought air defenses from the West.

  • Ivanka Trump Tried to Dodge Her Court-Appointed Financial Monitor

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIvanka Trump tried and failed last week to slink out of having a court-appointed monitor watch her financial moves, as New York prosecutors worry the Trump Organization and its executives may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action, according to a source familiar with those deliberations.In private letters, Ivanka’s attorneys tried to exclude her—and only her—from a New York state judge’s order that laid

  • Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago

    Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."

  • Adam Schiff slams Kevin McCarthy after he promises to remove 3 prominent Dems from their committees: 'He will do whatever Marjorie Taylor Greene wants him to do'

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is running for House Speaker. He's promised to reinstate MTG to committees and remove some Dems from theirs.

  • Arizona County Lawyer Contacted Sheriff About Threat From Kari Lake Campaign: Report

    An RNC attorney reportedly warned that there were a "lot of irate people out there" whom the campaign "can't control."

  • Russia, blaming Ukraine, says Zaporizhzhia plant at risk of nuclear accident

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Monday that shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant risked unleashing a grave nuclear accident and repeated accusations, denied by Kyiv, that Ukrainian forces were to blame. The Kremlin called on "all countries of the world" to pressure Kyiv into ceasing the attacks, for which Ukraine says Russia is responsible. The repeated shelling of the plant in southern Ukraine, which flared again at the weekend, has raised concern about the potential for a serious accident just 500 km (300 miles) from Chornobyl, site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986.

  • Chasten Buttigieg, Others Slam Lauren Boebert’s Massacre Statement

    Boebert has a history of homophobic and transphobic views.

  • This Is How Much Biden's Delaware Trips Have Cost US Taxpayers

    Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are set to investigate President Joe Biden and his administration on various issues. Starting with the Afghanistan withdrawal to illegal migrants entering the southern border, the origins of the novel coronavirus, and the Hunter Biden controversy. What Happened: Ahead of these planned inquiries by the GOP, a recent report has found that Biden's regular trips to his home state of Delaware have cost taxpayers at least $11 million. Biden has made clo

  • Some QAnon believers are enraged by Trump's 2024 announcement and have started ignoring 'Q drops.' But experts say the movement is as fervent as ever.

    QAnon was split by Trump's 2024 announcement, with many followers believing it betrayed their deeply-held, baseless fantasies about election fraud.

  • Elon Musk says 'Hey stop defaming me' after coming under fire for letting Donald Trump back on Twitter

    The new owner of Twitter polled users on Saturday asking whether he should lift the ban on the former president's account, with 51.8% voting "Yes."

  • Explosion on gas pipeline near St. Petersburg causes major fire

    An explosion and fire hit a gas pipeline in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast on Nov. 19, with a massive ball of flame being visible for over 10 kilometers around the blast site.

  • Inside Kevin McCarthy’s math problem to becoming Speaker

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has a math problem. He won the House GOP’s nomination to be Speaker this week in a 188-31 vote. But far more GOP members voted against him than he can afford to lose on the floor Jan. 3 in a vote that would officially elect him Speaker. A vocal faction…

  • Kari Lake Claims Her Voters Were Disenfranchised. Her Voters Tell a Different Story.

    When he stepped inside a Phoenix polling place on the morning of Election Day on the way to work, Kevin Bembry was told that the tabulation machines were not functioning properly and he might want to vote somewhere else. “I’ve never had that happen before,” Bembry, 57, a security officer, said in a video later posted online. His testimony was one of many circulated on social media by activist groups, right-wing media outlets and Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor, whose campaign po

  • Report of second major U.S. Supreme Court leak draws calls for probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A New York Times report of a former anti-abortion leader's claim that he was told in advance about the outcome of a major 2014 U.S. Supreme Court case involving contraceptives triggered calls on Saturday for an investigation of a court still reeling from the leak of a landmark abortion rights ruling. Rev. Rob Schenck was quoted by The Times as saying he was informed weeks before the public announcement of the 2014 ruling shortly after two conservative allies had dinner at the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and his wife. Alito wrote that majority opinion as well as a recent one overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, both of which were victories for the religious right.

  • Russian military base near Melitopol destroyed

    A military base of the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied village of Vesele in Melitopol district has been destroyed. Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram Quote: "Minus one more military base belonging to the occupiers in Melitopol district.

  • More than a dozen powerful explosions at a huge Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in south Ukraine, says IAEA

    The International Atomic Energy Agency issued a warning about the new strikes at Zaporizhzhya, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

  • Security forces prepare to protect Putin from possible coup, says the Insider

    Recent exercises in Moscow by the Federal Protective Service (FSO), in which armed officers were said to be practicing responding to terrorist threats, were actually held to practice responding to a possible coup d’état, opposition Russian publication the Insider has said.