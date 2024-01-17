No badges, insignia items stolen in police equipment burglary: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are updating some information the department released regarding a business burglary.

Police say the new information comes after a full inventory was completed at the business.

The NOPD reported that the burglary happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, at the American Police Equipment on Airline Highway, where a thief cut wires to the video surveillance system and stole a blue jacket, sweaters, a pair of boots and flashlights.

Initially, police said the burglar may have also taken some collectible badges and a ballistic vest. But Tuesday evening, NOPD officials announced that following a full inventory at the business, no badges, police ballistic vests, insignia items or other ‘specialty’ items were taken.

Crimestoppers is offering a $4,000 reward in the case. Also, NOPD officers announced the department would move forward with its plan to temporarily suspend traffic stops conducted by plain-clothed police officers to alleviate any public concerns.

