No bail for brother of teen killed by Honolulu police; judge sets trial date

Jul. 23—A circuit judge scheduled a jury trial to be held in September for the older brother of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap who was indicted on felony robbery and assault charges in two separate cases.

Maruo Sykap, 21, appeared at his arraignment at Circuit Court today via video conferencing from the Oahu Community Correctional Center after an Oahu grand jury returned an indictment against him in April, charging Sykap with first-degree robbery in connection with an April 22 case at Old Stadium Park in Moiliili. He allegedly used a dangerous instrument to rob a man of his valuables.

Sykap was also indicted for second-degree assault in an April 24 case where he allegedly assaulted a 20-year-old woman at the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street. A makeshift memorial was created at the intersection for his younger brother who was fatally shot by police on April 5. Iremamber Sykap was in the driver's seat of a stolen car linked to an alleged crime spree at the time.

In the assault case, the woman was treated and released at a hospital for a non-life-threatening stab wound to her upper body.

Sykap's brother, Mark Sykap, 18, was indicted for second-degree robbery after he allegedly robbed the woman of her property after Maruo Sykap assaulted her.

Mark Sykap pleaded not guilty to the charge and is scheduled to appear at his trial in August. He remains free after posting a $50, 000 bail bond.

On June 15, Maruo Sykap—who was wanted on a no-bail grand jury warrant for the April 22 case and a $100, 000 grand jury bench warrant for the April 24 case—turned himself in at the Sheriff's Division's Booking and Receiving Station in Kakaako.

At today's arraignment, his attorney, Walter Rodby, entered a no guilty plea to all of the charges on Sykap's behalf.

Judge Christine Kuriyama scheduled his trial for the two cases to be held in September. She confirmed Sykap to be held without bail on the April 22 robbery charge and $100, 000 bail for the April 24 assault charge.

First-degree robbery is considered a Class A felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.

Second-degree assault is considered a Class C felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison.

In a separate case, prosecutors charged a Honolulu police officer with murder and two officers with attempted murder in June in connection with the death of Sykap's brother, Iremamber Sykap, after a grand jury declined to indict them.

On April 5, police fired multiple gunshots into a stolen car at the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street that was allegedly involved in a two-day crime spree. Sykap was in the driver's seat at the time.

Geoffrey Thom, 42, who was charged with second-degree murder, allegedly discharged 10 shots through the window as the car was stationary, hitting the teen eight times.

Zackary Ah Nee, 26, and Christopher Fredeluces, 40, were charged with second-degree attempted murder.

The first day of the officers' preliminary hearing was held Tuesday at Honolulu District Court. The hearing continues next week.

A preliminary hearing is held before a judge who will determine whether there is probable cause. The judge hears boths sides and, in the officers' case, will determine whether to dismiss the felony charges or commit the case to Circuit Court for a jury trial.