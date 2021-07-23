No bail for brother of teen killed by Honolulu police; judge sets trial date

Rosemarie Bernardo, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·3 min read

Jul. 23—A circuit judge scheduled a jury trial to be held in September for the older brother of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap who was indicted on felony robbery and assault charges in two separate cases.

Maruo Sykap, 21, appeared at his arraignment at Circuit Court today via video conferencing from the Oahu Community Correctional Center after an Oahu grand jury returned an indictment against him in April, charging Sykap with first-degree robbery in connection with an April 22 case at Old Stadium Park in Moiliili. He allegedly used a dangerous instrument to rob a man of his valuables.

Sykap was also indicted for second-degree assault in an April 24 case where he allegedly assaulted a 20-year-old woman at the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street. A makeshift memorial was created at the intersection for his younger brother who was fatally shot by police on April 5. Iremamber Sykap was in the driver's seat of a stolen car linked to an alleged crime spree at the time.

In the assault case, the woman was treated and released at a hospital for a non-life-threatening stab wound to her upper body.

Sykap's brother, Mark Sykap, 18, was indicted for second-degree robbery after he allegedly robbed the woman of her property after Maruo Sykap assaulted her.

Mark Sykap pleaded not guilty to the charge and is scheduled to appear at his trial in August. He remains free after posting a $50, 000 bail bond.

On June 15, Maruo Sykap—who was wanted on a no-bail grand jury warrant for the April 22 case and a $100, 000 grand jury bench warrant for the April 24 case—turned himself in at the Sheriff's Division's Booking and Receiving Station in Kakaako.

At today's arraignment, his attorney, Walter Rodby, entered a no guilty plea to all of the charges on Sykap's behalf.

Judge Christine Kuriyama scheduled his trial for the two cases to be held in September. She confirmed Sykap to be held without bail on the April 22 robbery charge and $100, 000 bail for the April 24 assault charge.

First-degree robbery is considered a Class A felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.

Second-degree assault is considered a Class C felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison.

In a separate case, prosecutors charged a Honolulu police officer with murder and two officers with attempted murder in June in connection with the death of Sykap's brother, Iremamber Sykap, after a grand jury declined to indict them.

On April 5, police fired multiple gunshots into a stolen car at the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street that was allegedly involved in a two-day crime spree. Sykap was in the driver's seat at the time.

Geoffrey Thom, 42, who was charged with second-degree murder, allegedly discharged 10 shots through the window as the car was stationary, hitting the teen eight times.

Zackary Ah Nee, 26, and Christopher Fredeluces, 40, were charged with second-degree attempted murder.

The first day of the officers' preliminary hearing was held Tuesday at Honolulu District Court. The hearing continues next week.

A preliminary hearing is held before a judge who will determine whether there is probable cause. The judge hears boths sides and, in the officers' case, will determine whether to dismiss the felony charges or commit the case to Circuit Court for a jury trial.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?

    An easing of safety precautions and the large number of people who remain unvaccinated in many regions are contributing to the spread of cases around the world. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not changed its advice that fully vaccinated people can safely go without masks in most situations. Los Angeles County recently started requiring residents to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, for example, and officials in New Orleans are urging people to do the same.

  • Taiwan to ease COVID-19 restrictions as cases drop

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan will ease its COVID-19 restrictions from next week though some will remain in place, the government said on Friday, with rapidly falling case numbers giving authorities confidence to further lower the alert level. Taiwan implemented restrictions on gatherings, including closing entertainment venues and limiting restaurants to take-out service, in mid-May following a spike in domestic cases after months of no or few cases apart from imported ones. Premier Su Tseng-chang said the alert would be lowered to level 2 from Tuesday.

  • Armed shopper shoots would-be robbers and fends off assailants in dramatic scene

    A man defended himself with a concealed firearm after a pair of men approached him in an attempted robbery in Los Angeles, according to video footage.

  • Another brawl breaks out on a Frontier flight to Miami. It was caught on camera

    Another day, another brawl on an airplane.

  • Man seen clocking 60-year-old woman in back of head in NYC subway station: Video

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for a man seen on video punching a 60-year-old female victim in the back of the head while inside a subway station.

  • Ranger: 3 charged in 4 Texas killings planned to steal gun

    Three men charged in the fatal shooting of four people at a home in East Texas this week met up with one of the victims under the pretense of buying a gun from him but planned to steal it, authorities allege. Jesse Pawlowski, 20, Billy Phillips, 37, and Dylan Welch, 21, have been charged with capital murder in killings near New Summerfield, a small community about 125 miles (200 kilometers) southeast of Dallas. A Texas Ranger said in court filings that 18-year-old John Clinton thought he was selling a gun Monday night but was shot and killed in the driveway.

  • Homeowners Screamed at Good Samaritan to Get Off Their Lawn as He Helped Save Neighbor's Life: Cops

    According to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, as a local hero rushed to help a man from his neighborhood who was having a seizure, he was told to 'get the man out of here, have him die somewhere else'

  • ‘Football Argument’ Ends in Killing at Iconic Philly Cheesesteak Spot Pat’s King of Steaks

    Wikimedia Commons/Jason Knauer/Steve Keeley/FOX 29A Philadelphia Eagles fan allegedly shot and killed a New York Giants supporter as they were waiting in line at iconic Philadelphia cheesesteak joint Pat’s King of Steaks early Thursday morning.The two men got into a heated argument about football around 1 a.m., according to the store’s manager. As the quarrel intensified, it got physical and one man, wearing an Eagles jersey, pulled out a gun and shot the other before fleeing in a van, The Phila

  • ‘Incel’ Plotted to Slaughter Thousands of Women at an Ohio University: Police

    Highland County Sheriff's OfficeA U.S. Army washout who identified as a so-called involuntary celibate plotted to “slaughter” women in a mass shooting at an unnamed Ohio university, with the goal of killing some 3,000 people after receiving his military training, according to an indictment unsealed in federal court.Tres Genco, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of attempting to commit a hate crime and one count of illegally possessing a machine gun, prosecutors announced. He d

  • Michigan man arrested after kidnapped girl, 5, yells for help: ‘Monster is back’

    The neighbor and babysitter of a five-year-old girl is being credited as a hero after calling Detroit police when she […] The post Michigan man arrested after kidnapped girl, 5, yells for help: ‘Monster is back’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Suspect identified in shooting death of grandmother at stop sign, NC sheriff says

    The 72-year-old woman was shot while she was out running errands, police say.

  • Investigators question warden at California women's prison

    Federal investigators questioned the warden of a federal women’s prison in California and searched his office on Thursday, weeks after a former correctional officer at the facility was arrested on charges of sexually abusing inmates. It wasn’t immediately clear if Thursday’s activity at the Federal Correctional Institution at Dublin was connected to last month’s arrest. The FBI said it wasn’t able to provide details about the case.

  • FBI is again at Jackson County property where Kensie Renee Aubry’s body was found

    The federal law enforcement agency is there in support of local matters, a spokeswoman said.

  • Texas 10-Year-Old in Viral ‘Abuse’ Video Vanishes

    Texas Department of Public SafetyA Texas child seen last year in a viral video alleging sexual abuse has vanished—and authorities believe the disappearance is part of a deranged plot by the girl’s father.Ten-year-old Sophie Long was last seen on July 12 in Seguin, Texas, and is “believed to be with her non-custodial parent, Michael Long,” the Texas Department of Public Safety announced in a statement, adding that the two “may be en route” to Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Mexico, or Argentina. “Michae

  • Cocaine disguised as cake seized from vehicle in Maine

    A New York man and a Maine woman are facing charges over cocaine disguised as a cake that was seized from their vehicle, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said Wednesday. Acting on a tip, police stopped the car on Interstate 295 in Gardiner on Tuesday, and a drug-sniffing dog found 4 pounds (2 kilograms) of cocaine worth $200,000 on the street, the MDEA said. About 2 pounds of the cocaine was disguised as a marble cake with coffee grounds used to cover up the scent, officials said.

  • Man sexually assaulted by hospital worker during CT scan, police say

    The hospital employee, whose work certificate was suspended, reportedly tried offering the victim drugs as he ran out, documents state.

  • ‘No additional debris to be removed’ from site of Surfside condo collapse, fire chief says

    As recovery efforts in Surfside seemed to come to a close Wednesday with the site of the collapsed condo cleared, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that first responders continue to search for human remains in the relocated rubble of a disaster believed to have killed 98 people.

  • Woman calls out stranger for his sign asking beachgoers to dress more modestly: 'This cannot be real'

    A woman felt like she was being harassed by a man after he stood in front of her holding a sign on modesty.

  • Supreme Court excessive force ruling could be 'a big deal,' lawyer says

    The Supreme Court last month remanded a lower court's ruling that police officers who used excessive force on a 27-year-old man who died in their custody were protected because they didn't know their actions were unconstitutional. "The Supreme Court has summarily vacated a pro-officer decision by a lower court in an excessive force case," Taylor told ABC News. "So this is a big deal, not only because of what the Supreme Court said but also because of what it will be for the record going forward."

  • The group accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer was riddled with FBI informants who took leading roles, according to BuzzFeed

    At least 12 confidential FBI informants assisted the investigation into the extremist group accused in the plot, BuzzFeed News reported.