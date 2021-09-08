No bail for driver charged in fatal Lawrence crash

Sep. 8—SALEM, Mass. — A Lawrence man who was described as being drunk and in "demon mode" when he struck an oncoming car and killed a young woman was again held without bail on Tuesday.

Pedro Nieves, 29, was indicted by the Essex County grand jury and charged with manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, operating under the influence of drugs causing serious injury, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, according to court papers.

The charges stem from an April 29 early morning crash that killed Gabriela Hernandez, a 24-year-old mother of two young children, and seriously injured several others.

Nieves was previously held without bail after his arraignment in Lawrence District Court.

Due to his indictment, Nieves was arraigned again Tuesday in Salem Superior Court, where the penalties he faces if convicted will be more severe.

He is now scheduled for a hearing on Friday, Sept. 17, to determine if he's a danger to himself or others. If a judge deems him a danger, Nieves will remain held without bail.

Drunk and in "demon mode," Nieves blasted his Acura RL through a red light before striking a Honda Civic at more than 100 mph and ripping the small car in half at South Union Street and Winthrop Avenue, according to investigators.

The impact of the crash ejected and killed Hernandez, police said.

Firefighters used two sets of the Jaws of Life hydraulic tools to extract trapped people from both the Honda and the Acura.

The Honda driver, a 20-year-old Lawrence woman, was trapped in the driver's seat. Once freed, she was later Medflighted to a Boston hospital.

Her passenger, Hernandez, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Nieves and his two passengers, Brandon Wiggins, 29, of Methuen, and Jonathan Vega, 21, of Lawrence, were also hurt, police said.

Moments after the crash, police were able to access video taken from city-owned cameras at the scene. The footage "clearly revealed, the Acura traveling at a very high rate of speed, south on South Union Street, run the red light and crash into the passenger side of the Honda, traveling east on Winthrop Avenue, in the intersection," Lawrence Police Sgt. Michael Simard, a lead crash investigator, wrote in his report.

Nearly two months after Hernandez's death, Nieves was arrested June 17.

Testing indicated Nieves' blood alcohol content was .17, which is twice the legal limit, according to court papers.

