No bail for failed GOP candidate accused in string of New Mexico shootings targeting Democrats

Solomon Pena, the GOP candidate arrested in connection with shootings at the homes of prominent Albuquerque, N.M., Democrats after losing an election, was denied bail on Monday.

Pena was arrested Jan. 9 and accused of arranging multiple shootings at the homes of local Democrats. The Republican had run for a seat in the New Mexico State House last fall and lost, claiming the election was rigged.

A judge ruled Monday that Pena, 39, poses a danger to the community and must remain in custody pending trial. No one was injured in the shootings.

“I find the state has met its burden in proving that there are no release conditions that would reasonably protect the safety of others,” State District Judge David Murphy said.

Pena faces multiple counts, including shooting at a dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was nabbed after detectives triangulated cellphone and vehicle records, interviewed witnesses and collected bullet casings from outside the targets’ homes.

Authorities allege that Pena hired a father, son and two other unidentified men to shoot at the homes of several Democratic officials in early December and early January. No one was injured.

A parallel investigation is also underway of Pena’s campaign donations, some of which may have been funneled in other people’s names. Authorities are checking into whether some of that money came from drug trafficking.

Pena served time in prison after a 2007 arrest for a smash-and-grab burglary and finished probation in 2021.

With News Wire Services