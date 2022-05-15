No bail for Lawrence cold case murder suspect

May 15—LAWRENCE — More than 30 years after an 11-year-old girl was stabbed to death and found on city railroad tracks, the suspect in the cold case, Marvin C. "Skip" McClendon Jr., made his first appearance in a Massachusetts courtroom.

"It was rewarding. It was a nice feeling. Law enforcement did a great job today," said retired Lawrence police Detective Thomas Murphy, after McClendon's arraignment Friday.

Back in September 1988, Murphy was the original detective in the murder of Melissa Ann "Missy" Tremblay, an 11-year-old Salem, N.H., girl found murdered in Lawrence.