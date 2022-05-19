No bail for Lawrence cold case murder suspect

May 19—LAWRENCE — More than 30 years after an 11-year-old girl was stabbed to death and found on city railroad tracks, the suspect in the cold case, Marvin C. "Skip" McClendon Jr., made his first appearance in a Massachusetts courtroom.

"It was rewarding. It was a nice feeling. Law enforcement did a great job today," said retired Lawrence police Detective Thomas Murphy, after McClendon's arraignment last Friday.

Back in September 1988, Murphy was the original detective in the murder of Melissa Ann "Missy" Tremblay, an 11-year-old Salem, N.H., girl found murdered in Lawrence.

DNA taken from McClendon and his family members linked him to Tremblay, a prosecutor revealed in court Friday.

Arrested on April 26 in Bremen, Alabama, McClendon, 74, was arraigned on a first-degree murder charge late Friday morning in Lawrence District Court. He was held without bail.

McClendon was linked to the 33-year-old murder after a DNA profile was created in 2014 using evidence taken from Tremblay's body, said prosecutor Jessica Strasnick.

The DNA of males in McClendon's family were tested as a result, she said.

Also, McClendon drove a van similar to one see in the area prior to Tremblay's murder. He also shared details of the crime never made public when interviewed by investigators, Strasnick said.

Investigators, collaborating with the FBI, also determined Tremblay's killer was left-handed. McClendon is left-handed, she said.

Authorities have said McClendon was a handyman affiliated with a Lawrence church and lived nearby.

"He lived in Chelmsford at the time. He had ties to Lawrence. He would hang out here. He would work here," Strasnick said in court.

During the brief arraignment, McClendon's defense attorney, Charles Henry Fasoldt, pointed to the DNA testing and said it was "equally plausible" the DNA of "another male McClendon" could have been found on Tremblay.

Wearing a plaid shirt and beige slacks, McClendon stood in the prisoner dock. His expression never changed during the arraignment.

Andrea Ganley, 41, a childhood friend of Tremblay's, sat in the courtroom gallery Friday.

"I felt anger, seething anger ... and then I started to cry because the wounds have been reopened," said Ganley, when asked how she felt when she saw McClendon.

Ganley was only 7 when Tremblay, an older girl she looked up to, was murdered. In recent years, as a mother herself, Ganley has advocated for the case to be reopened.

How she felt when she saw McClendon was overwhelming. "Nothing prepares you for that day. For when it really happened ... For 33 years she's been in a grave and he's been walking around," Ganley said.

Additional court officers and Lawrence police officers were brought into the courtroom for the arraignment Friday.

It was not discussed publicly during the arraignment, but Judge Kevin Gaffney allowed police reports and records filed in the case to be sealed from public view.

It was unclear if any of McClendon's relatives were present at the arraignment. Several of Tremblay's friends and family attended.

On Saturday morning, the day after the arraignment, Tremblay's family issued a statement through District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.

"We would like to thank the Essex District Attorney's office for helping us be 'present' in the courtroom yesterday remotely. We never thought that after 33 1/2 years we would finally see someone arrested and facing a judge. While we know there are many more steps we are very confident that the District Attorney's office will be just as vigilant in prosecuting this case as the detectives have been for all these years in finding Marvin McClendon," according to the statement.

In Alabama, Cullman County Sheriff Department officers assisted Massachusetts investigators with the arrest. McClendon was held at the Cullman County detention center until he was returned to Massachusetts for Friday's arraignment.

A 1965 graduate of Tewksbury High School and an Air Force veteran, McClendon worked in the past as a state corrections officer and a carpenter.

He was living in Chelmsford and affiliated with a 7th Day Adventist Church in Lawrence when Tremblay was murdered, authorities said.

A sixth-grader at the Lancaster School in Salem, New Hampshire, Tremblay was found dead on the railroad tracks at the Boston & Maine freight terminal near Andover Street and South Broadway in Lawrence on Sept. 12, 1988.

Reported missing the previous day, she had been stabbed to death and run over post mortem by a freight car.

The girl was known to play in the adjacent neighborhoods while her mother and her mother's boyfriend frequented an area social club. She was last seen alive by a railroad employee and pizza delivery driver.

Tremblay's mother has since died. However, the girl does having surviving relatives living in the area.

Before she left court Friday, Ganley said she gave Murphy, the veteran detective, a big hug.

"This is the first step toward justice for Melissa. I did what I didn't see others doing over the years. Action gets results, " she said.

Murphy was guarded about what he could say about the case. However, he was glad Friday had come.

"It was a great feeling," he said.

