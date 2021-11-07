No bail for man accused of shooting Bensenville police officer eight times during domestic call

A DuPage County judge denied bail to a 21-year-old man accused of shooting a Bensenville police officer multiple times after the officer responded to a domestic call in Addison Township.

Kiante Tyler, of the 100 block of South York Road, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a police officer. During a Sunday morning bail hearing in Wheaton, Judge James Orel granted the prosecution’s request denying King bail, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Officer Steven Kotlewski was responding to a domestic call at King’s apartment on York Road and was speaking with him at his front door when King pulled a handgun and fired 10 shots at the officer, prosecutors said.

Kotlewski was struck eight times and was bleeding heavily when officers arrived on the scene moments later. Backup officers who arrived as the shooting occurred applied tourniquets to Kotlewski before he was rushed to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Hid condition wasn’t immediately known Sunday.

King surrendered to police a short time after the shooting. Authorities later recovered a 9 mm handgun on the kitchen counter, as well as numerous spent rounds of ammunition, authorities said.

“Each and every day, our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to protect the safety and security we enjoy in DuPage County,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “For their service, courage and commitment, we owe them a great debt of gratitude that, in my opinion, can never be repaid. Any call to which they respond could turn violent at any time, as we saw in this case. The shooting of an officer touches all of us and on behalf of all DuPage County law enforcement, I wish a speedy and full recovery for the officer injured in this incident.”

King was scheduled to return to court on Dec. 6 for arraignment.