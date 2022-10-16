No bail for man charged with killing teen in Queens subway car

The man charged with fatally shooting a 15-year-old inside a Queens subway car was held without bail Sunday as his defense attorney claimed he had acted in self-defense.

“Just tragic,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. “At a bare minimum, we in New York City have a right to use our subways and have the ability to get home safely to our families. The defendant will be held accountable and has been charged with murder.”

Keyondre Russell, 18, was charged with the murder of Jayjon Burnett, 15, who was killed Friday during a dispute between two groups on a Far Rockaway A train, according to police.

Russell was one of two men who boarded the train at the Beach 25th St. station when one of the groups called for backup, sources said.

He was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in addition to murder. It was his first arrest, police said.

Russell, of Far Rockaway, fired off the shot that killed Burnett, Katz said.

EMS took the victim to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, but he could not be saved.

Russell’s attorney claimed his client was acting in self-defense during a chaotic dispute, adding that murder was an “overcharge.”

“He was jumped by a number of individuals,” lawyer Peter Saint George Davis said at Russell’s Sunday arraignment in Queens Criminal Court.

“This was not a murder case,” he said, adding that the “maximum charge” should be first-degree manslaughter. “My client should never have been charged.”

If convicted, Russell faces up to life in prison.