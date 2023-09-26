No bail for man found in Puerto Rico accused of murder in Weymouth teen's 2022 death

DEDHAM − Keniel Diaz-Romero, a suspect in the February 2022 shooting death of a Weymouth 17-year-old, was located in Puerto Rico last week only after facing firearms charges there, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The charges are connected to the robbery and shooting death of a 17-year-old Weymouth boy in Quincy’s Germantown neighborhood.

Prosecutors said that Diaz-Romero fatally shot Nathan Paul in the leg on the night of Feb. 15, 2022, during a botched drug deal. Paul was a senior at Weymouth High School.

Diaz-Romero entered a plea of not guilty to charges of murder, larceny from a person, possession of a counterfeit bill, uttering a counterfeit bill, conspiracy to commit larceny and unlawfully carrying a firearm, and was held without bail in an appearance at Dedham Superior Court.

Diaz-Romero, formerly of Quincy, was apprehended last week in Puerto Rico after a 16-month pursuit by local, state and federal authorities. Prosecutors called him a flight risk.

On the night of Paul’s death, a group of teenagers, including Diaz-Romero, planned to buy marijuana products from Paul using counterfeit money, authorities said. At a certain point, prosecutors said then-18-year-old Jaivon Harris, of Quincy, told Diaz-Romero to shoot Paul, which he did. The defense claims the prosecution relies almost exclusively on witnesses with "major credibility problems."

Police said that Paul, who was in his vehicle when he was shot, tried to drive away but crashed at the intersection Palmer Street and Yardarm Lane.

Harris was arrested about two weeks after the shooting when he reported to Quincy District Court. He was arraigned on March 1 on charges of murder, armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.

A Norfolk County grand jury indicted Harris and Diaz-Romero on murder and various other charges related to Paul's death a few months later. In July 2022, four juveniles were also arrested in connection with the shooting. They face charges of larceny and use of counterfeit money. One juvenile has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Gregory Paul, the victim’s father said that his son was planning on attending the University of Massachusetts Amherst after graduating from Weymouth High School.

Diaz-Romero's next court date is Oct. 27, the same date Harris is next scheduled to appear in court.

Reach Peter Blandino at pblandino@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: No bail for Keniel Diaz-Romero in Quincy slaying of Weymouth teen