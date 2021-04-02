No bail for Methuen fugitive who police said had an untraceable 'ghost gun'

Jill Harmacinski, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·2 min read

Apr. 2—LAWRENCE — Wanted on warrants, Marino Pimental had a "ghost gun" — a weapon made of untraceable parts — when he was arrested on Thursday night in Lawrence, police said.

He was held without bail after his arraignment in Lawrence District Court on Friday afternoon.

Pimental, 20, was wanted in a 2019 case in Methuen on charges of armed robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and more, police said.

On Thursday, state troopers trained in capturing violent fugitives learned Pimental was at a Fern street address in Lawrence.

Troopers, along with Lawrence police officers, went to the Fern Street address on Thursday morning, according to a report released by state police.

The arrest team located Pimental in a bedroom and he was taken into custody. Also, troopers saw a gun next to him on the television stand, "in plain sight," state police said.

The gun is believed to be a "ghost gun," with a Glock P80 frame. Police said seized 17 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition, one 9mm round, and numerous pills believed to be alprazolam.

Authorities said they've been searching for Pimental for months. Troopers from the violent fugitive unit last summer began working with troopers from the State Police Detective Unit for Essex County last summer to find Pimental.

As the investigation progressed over the ensuing months, numerous addresses were checked and potential sources of information were interviewed, but Pimental was not located until Thursday, state police said.

A woman, Glenny Toribio, 39, who was also at the Fern Street address, was also arrested and charged on an outstanding warrant, police said.

Pimental is due back in court on April 14 for a hearing to determine if he's a danger to himself or the community at large.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.

