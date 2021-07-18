No bail for third defendant in toddler death

Jul. 18—BRENTWOOD — Despite a promise to stay clean and sober under his mother's roof, 25-year-old Dana Dolan was denied bail this week, and will remain behind bars until his trial for manslaughter, negligent homicide and other charges.

Dolan is the third and final co-defendant in the case to unsuccessfully request release.

He is being tried alongside couple Mark Geremia, 32, and Shawna Cote, 29, for the overdose death of their 21-month-old girl last year at a Londonderry truck stop.

Records show that Dolan was arrested by U.S. Marshals on February 27 in Lancaster, New Hampshire, 11 days after an arrest warrant was issued. Unable to find him, federal officials turned to the public for assistance. Dozens of tips were credited with aiding in the arrest.

On behalf of Dolan, Attorney Justin Shepherd has argued that his client is not a threat to himself or the public, and that he will not flee.

The latest court documents written by Shepherd and reviewed by Judge Marguerite Wageling explain that Dolan was born and raised in New Hampshire, specifically Tilton and Sanbornton. He is close with both of his parents and a sister who lives nearby, the attorney said.

Dolan graduated high school in 2013 and spent a semester and a half studying business administration at New Hampshire Technical Institute, a community college in Concord.

For the first time in the case, Dolan's 8-year-old son was mentioned in court documents.

Though the boy is not given as reason for Dolan's requested release, Deputy County Attorney Melissa Fales said in a rebuttal that he has had little to no contact or visitation since 2015, and owes a significant amount of child support payments.

Fales also pointed to the defendant's extensive criminal history, including forgery, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, burglary, assault by a prisoner, and criminal threatening.

During a 2015 arrest for possession with intent to distribute, Dolan initially lied to police about his name, according to Fales.

She said police involved with that investigation reported finding a safe with clear plastic baggies containing crystal meth and fentanyl.

A notebook with the words "money owed to me" was nearby, police said, with a list of names and dollar amounts, hundreds of small baggies and several hypodermic needles.

Similar items are involved in the toddler's overdose death on Nov. 16, 2020.

Londonderry police reports explain that an initial call for a child in cardiac arrest ended with her death at Parkland Medical Center an hour later. Police say Dolan, Geremia and Cote each played a role.

The girl's sister, now 5, was also in the car while the defendants allegedly snorted and injected drugs several times. She was physically unharmed by the drugs, but nurses later described her as dirty, malnourished and generally uncared for.

According to an affidavit, Dolan told police how he, Geremia and Cote drove to Lawrence to trade an ATV for drugs, which they started using right away. On the way home, Geremia pulled over at the Londonderry truck stop after having a hard time driving.

There, the three adults snorted their second line of heroin, the affidavit states.

Police said that during an interview later at the Londonderry Police Department, Dolan recalled waking up at 6 a.m. and taking more heroin with Cote.

He said the mother was cutting the drug on a book, but fell asleep in the process, pressing her chest against it. He said he shook Cote awake and told her not to drop the drugs on her 4-year-old asleep in her lap.

Dolan told police he was preparing to inject his hit when the youngest girl began to cry. He recalled moving the car seat and unbuckling the baby before she climbed into the front seat with help from her mom, the affidavit says.

Shortly after his injection, Dolan told police that Geremia prepared three more lines of heroin — one for each adult, which they consumed. He said he fell asleep again and woke up to Geremia panicking.