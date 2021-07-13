No bail for third man charged in May Lawrence murder

Jul. 13—LAWRENCE — A third man police say was involved with the May murder of a man in Lawrence has been captured and charged.

Jjeremy Mena, 18, was held without bail following his arraignment in Lawrence District Court Tuesday on charges of accessory before the act and accessory after the fact of murder.

Mena was indicted by the Essex County grand jury on the accessory charges following the murder of Edward Javier, 25, authorities said.

Javier's bullet-torn body was found on the morning of May 14 in a backyard at 461 Haverhill St.

He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Two other men have already been charged in connection with Javier's killing.

Adrian Corniel-Delacruz, 17, of Lawrence, was charged with the murder and held without bail at his Lawrence District Court arraignment. His bail was also revoked in two pending criminal cases out of Lawrence and Worcester juvenile courts.

Corniel-Delacruz was indicted on the murder charge by the Essex County grand jury.

A young man who police say drove the getaway car after the murder was also arrested.

Francisco Jose Tejada Torres, 22, of Lawrence, was charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder. His bail was set at $150,000 at his arraignment.

Tejada Torres was also indicted by the Essex County grand jury.

All three cases are expected to be transferred to Salem Superior Court, where the penalties, if convicted, will be more severe.

The motive for the killing is unclear. Police reports in the case have been impounded, per the order of a judge.

Mena, when arrested Monday night, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license and outstanding warrants.

On Tuesday morning, after a struggle with police and attempting to flee, Mena was also arrested and charged with escape and assault and battery on a police officer, authorities said.

The killing of Javier remains under investigation by Lawrence police and state troopers assigned to Blodgett's office.

