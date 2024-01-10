"You have no balls": GOP blasted over complaints after Hunter Biden crashes House hearing

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., raged at Hunter Biden during a House Oversight Committee hearing after the president's son made a surprise appearance at the proceeding Wednesday morning. House Republicans' apparent shock over Biden's pop-up comes after GOP lawmakers accused him last month of refusing to comply with a subpoena for a close-door deposition connected to their impeachment inquiry against his father, The Daily Beast reports. Biden ultimately walked out of the hearing when it was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's, R-Ga., turn to speak.

“Who bribed Hunter Biden to be here today?” Mace asked after noticing Biden's presence. She then directed her ire toward Biden himself. “You are the epitome of white privilege coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls to come up here,” she said, adding "I think that Hunter Biden should be arrested right here, right now and go straight to jail.” Her verbal attack sparked objections from Democrats in the chamber, with Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-N.Y., eventually suggesting the committee vote on whether to have Biden testify publicly at that moment.

"So I'm listening to the gentle lady from South Carolina about the witness being afraid to come in front of the committee. That's interesting. He's here. He doesn't seem to be too afraid," Moskowitz said, arguing that the “only folks that are afraid to hear from the witness with the American people watching are my friends on the other side of the aisle.” He continued, "Let's vote. Let's take a vote. Who wants to hear from Hunter right now today? Anyone?" Moskowitz raised his arm to encourage a show of hands. "Come on. Who wants to hear from Hunter? No one," he said. "So I'm a visual learner. And the visual is clear, nobody over there wants to hear from the witness."

Moskowitz: Let's vote. Let's take a vote. Who wants to hear from hunter right now today? Anyone? Come on. Who wants to hear from hunter? No one. So I'm a visual learner. And the visual is clear, nobody over there wants to hear from the witness. pic.twitter.com/EpANiLntEb — Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2024