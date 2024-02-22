No bars in Bartlesville? AT&T customers get unexpected digital detox

AT&T customers across the United States, including those in Bartlesville, saw the dreaded "SOS" symbol on their phones signifying no cell service Thursday morning due to a widespread network outage.

AT&T logo

Other telecommunications companies were also experiencing outages, but AT&T customers were most affected. The telecommunications giant confirmed the issue, stating customers could not make calls, send texts or access the internet.

"Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them," AT&T said in a statement to USA TODAY on Thursday morning. "We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored."

This outage is part of a series of network failures AT&T has experienced recently, including a notable temporary disruption to 911 emergency services in parts of the southeastern United States.

As of 8:50 a.m. CT, over 70,000 AT&T customers reported outages, while nearly 12,000 Cricket Wireless customers reported outages, according to Downdetector.com.

Despite speculation, there has been no confirmation that a cyberattack or malicious activity caused the outage.

Verizon, another telecommunications giant, says everything on their end is working fine.

"Verizon's network is operating normally. Some customers experienced issues this morning when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier," a Verizon spokesperson told USA TODAY just after 8 a.m. ET. "We are continuing to monitor the situation."

