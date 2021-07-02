No better time than now to grant NC’s public employees a cost of living increase

State employees

The writer is a board member of the NC Retired Governmental Employees’ Association.

North Carolina’s public-sector retirees have lost roughly 20% of the value of their pensions to inflation since 2008. The state has never been in a better financial position to provide a cost of living adjustment to them.

A massive $6.5 billion surplus over the next two years, as well as federal American Rescue Plan money, allows the state to help active and retired employees.

Historically, the legislature provided cost of living adjustments that kept pace with inflation, until 2008. State and local government employees expected the legislature to continue providing COLAs to keep up with inflation, but it has consistently failed to do so.

The pension systems for state and local government employees are important recruiting tools for attracting talented people to the public sector. The state and local governments compete with private businesses for employees, but businesses typically offer better salaries. The only competitive advantage public sector employers have is the promise of a pension that keeps up with inflation.

North Carolina can easily afford to provide retirees a COLA this year, and it should.

Jerry Pinkard, Mint Hill

UNC decision

The “woke” launched another successful attack this time at the UNC Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday. Many of us had found tenure candidate Nikole Hannah-Jones’ credentials lacking, but the UNC trustees came to a new conclusion after the social justice warriors screamed it at them. “No Justice! No Peace!” the protesters shouted at trustees. It’s not clear what the actual injustice was, but one thing is certain: There will never be peace as long as our leaders think they can appease the “woke.”

Karl Mobley, Charlotte

NC Work and Save

Saving for retirement is important thing for your future. It is estimated that 1.7 million N.C. residents cannot save for retirement out of their regular paycheck through pensions and 401Ks.

A proposed program called NC Work and Save (House Bill 899) would provide a way for workers to save and grow the savings they need. It would be available to workers who don’t currently have a plan through their job — and runs like a 529 college savings plan.

It is time for N.C. lawmakers to pass NC Work and Save and give employees of all ages the opportunity to grow their savings and take control of their future.

Charles Talley, Charlotte

Voting rights

The N.C. legislature is considering several bills that would restrict voting rights and limit absentee voting. In a democracy, every citizen must be able to exercise their fundamental right to vote and our laws should make this easier, not more difficult.

This is a critical time for North Carolina businesses to protect democracy and voting rights.

Consumers must stand ready to vote with their pocketbooks for companies that advocate for democracy. Ask the companies that you do business with to:

▪ Speak out in support of legislation that ensures ease, expansion and accessibility for voting registration, absentee voting, nonpartisan redrawing of voting districts and transparency of financial support to candidates.

▪ Speak out against any legislation or measures that restrict voting opportunities or create unfair voting districts.

Kathleen Johnson, Winston-Salem

Capitol riot

The New York Times has done a masterful job compiling video evidence of the Jan. 6 riot and insurrection at the Capitol. The video is infuriating and sickening. Civilized people do not behave like the rioters did.

Every one of the insurrectionists should be jailed. However, the video evidence leaves no doubt who the instigator of the atrocity was: Donald Trump. His name was on almost every flag, tee shirt, and cap.

The mob parroted his rhetoric verbatim. He bears prime responsibility and must be held accountable.

Every member of Congress who voted to deny certification of the election results, voted against Trump’s impeachment, or his conviction is an accomplice. Voters need to hold all of them responsible. None should return to Congress after their next election.

Joel B. Miller, Hickory

Biden’s duty

Friday, President Biden shut down reporters’ questions about our military withdrawal from Afghanistan saying he wanted to focus on celebrating the Fourth of July and would answer questions after the holiday. Our military, firefighters and police work every day, including holidays. Biden is president and commander in chief, which means he’s on duty 365 days a year. He needs to fulfill his responsibilities every day.

Joyce McLaren, Mooresville

Western drought

There is talk of another oil pipeline from Canada. The west is in a severe drought and we are bringing in more oil?

What about a pipeline that gets water to the Colorado river? The Romans were able to build aqueducts. With our technology, why can’t we do the same?

I guess our leaders are waiting for the problem to get worse and then they’ll throw lots of money at a project to get water to those areas. That might be too late for many.

Joe Weil, Waxhaw