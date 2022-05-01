No link between body, shooting in Hernando County neighborhood, deputies say

RIDGE MANOR — A body was discovered Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood near the Withlacoochee River, deputies said.

But the incident is not believed to be linked to a shooting that took place just a half-mile away hours earlier, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office were conducting a death investigation and a shooting investigation in the Ridge Manor area.

The body was discovered by a passerby about 2 p.m., in the water near Reynolds Street. The area is just off U.S. 301 north of Lacoochee.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident is not believed to be linked to a shooting that took place earlier Sunday at a home on Jodi West Drive. That shooting is domestic-related, deputies said, and all parties are accounted for. Deputies did not say if anyone was wounded or arrested in the shooting incident.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any other details about the two incidents in Hernando County.