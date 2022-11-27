No link between stabbing murders in Idaho and Salem, police say

Police in Idaho now say there is no connection between the Nov. 13 fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students and the 2021 stabbing death of a man and injuries to a woman at a house between Salem and Silverton.

Travis and Jamilyn Juetten were stabbed multiple times when an assailant broke into their house near the intersection of Howell Prairie Road and Hazelgreen Road in East Salem at about 3 a.m. Aug. 13, 2021.

Travis was pronounced dead at the scene and Jamilyn was stabbed multiple times but survived. That case is still unsolved, Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Don Parise said, and he declined to say if there were any suspects that had been identified. “The thing I can say to that is it’s still under investigation,” he said. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death in an apartment they rented near the University of Idaho campus at about 3 a.m. Nov. 13, according to a news release from the Moscow Police Department. Police said they don’t have a suspect in the case.

At a news conference Wednesday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said he had been made aware of the unsolved Salem case. But police Friday then said they had ruled out any connection between the two stabbings.

“There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double stabbing (with one death) in Salem, Oregon,” Moscow police said in the Friday news release. “While these cases share similarities with the King Street homicides, there does not appear to be any evidence to support the cases are related.”

Travis Juetten's family has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in that case. Anyone with information about that case is asked to contact Marion County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jessica Van Horn at JVanHorn@co.marion.or.us or 503-584-6211 or text TIPMCSO to 847411.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Police: No link between stabbing murders in Idaho and Salem