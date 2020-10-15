No need for Biden to quarantine after flying with person who tested positive for COVID-19: campaign

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden flew on an airplane with a person who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 but Biden was not in close contact with the person and there is no need for him to quarantine, his campaign said on Thursday.

"Vice President Biden was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with this individual at any time," the statement said, adding they both wore masks during the flights, which occurred on Monday and Tuesday.

"Given these facts, we have been advised by the Vice President’s doctor and the campaign’s medical advisors that there is no need for the Vice President to quarantine," it said.





(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)