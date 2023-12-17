'No big deal': Storm's impact minimal, town manager says

Palm Beach saw no significant impacts from Saturday night's storms, Town Manager Kirk Blouin said Sunday.

Powerful rain and wind that came across the state Saturday from a low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico brought minor flooding to Palm Beach's streets that cleared quickly, he said in a text Sunday to the Daily News. The storm also deposited some extra sand on Midtown beach, he said.

"Overall, no big deal," Blouin wrote, noting that the light at South County Road and Hammon Avenue was not functioning properly.

Before the storm, town officials had issued a warning for motorists to avoid a section of South Ocean Boulevard if they can. An alert sent around 11:15 a.m. Saturday said there was flooding in the street's 500 to 700 blocks.

Police spokesperson Capt. Will Rothrock told the Daily News the flooding was caused by waves crashing over the seawall.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Palm Beach sees minimal impact from Saturday's storm