No Big Gulps at this Broward 7-Eleven after a Florida inspector found rodent dung

Don’t roll up into this 7-Eleven near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport area hotels looking for a Big Gulp, late night hot dog, or maybe even a Slurpee. A state inspector shut down those machines and areas after finding evidence of rodents making themselves at home or at least being bad company.

It wasn’t a good Friday for the corporate-owned 7-Eleven in Dania Beach at 205 E. Dania Beach Blvd., when Florida Department of Agriculture inspector Pedro Llanos visited. While he found other violations, two did more damage to the store than the rest combined:

▪ In the cashier area, “numerous rodent droppings and chewed mayonnaise packages found inside a cabinet under a coffee thermos.”

▪ In the backroom, “numerous rodent droppings found on the floor next to the emergency exit door.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Inspector Llanos began firing Stop-Use Orders, taking out of action “all beverage machines;” the rolling grills (the ones with the hot dogs), the hot holding case and the oven; and the beverage center/food service area, including “all food processing in that area.”

READ MORE: Another reason to avoid gas station burritos — about 24,000 under recall, might have listeria

There were other problems, especially in the backroom.

▪ “Numerous small, flying insects observed around the mop sink” in the backroom.

▪ Perhaps the rodents felt welcome because there was a “visible gap along the bottom of the back door leading outside.”

▪ With the flies and the rodents, it seems imprudent to have “trays of pigs-in-a-blanket stored inside the walk-in cooler not covered.”

▪ The employee unisex restroom’s door wasn’t self-closing and was open during the inspection.

▪ The handwash sink inside that restroom lacked hand soap, paper towels or any way to dry or properly wash hands.

▪ Somebody brought in a can of Raid but apparently ignored the directions: “USE IN RESIDENTIAL AREAS ONLY.”

▪ Outside, the dumpster wasn’t covered with a lid.