No Black players expected in World Series, a 1st since 1950

Associated Press

The leader of the Arizona Republican party on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to step in and halt a lower court decision requiring her phone records to be turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. State party chair Kelli Ward has said her First Amendment rights would be chilled if investigators were able to learn whom she spoke with while trying to challenge former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat. A federal appeals court panel ruled 2-1 against Ward over the weekend and said the committee should get records of calls Ward made and received from just before the November 2020 election to Jan. 31, 2021.