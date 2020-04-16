'No blacks': Evicted, harassed and targeted in China for their race amid coronavirus

In images from video, displaced Africans roam Guangzhou, China, on April 7, unable to find a hotel that will accept them. Eventually, police take some to a station. (Video taken in Guangzhou)

Elo started cooking as soon as he heard about the boys on the street. The Nigerian trader opened an informal restaurant in Foshan, a manufacturing city half an hour’s train ride from Guangzhou, where dozens of Africans became homeless last week.

Evictions from homes and apartments started when Guangzhou authorities announced that five Nigerians had tested positive for COVID-19. Within days, a campaign was launched to test and track all Africans in the port city.

The sudden and sweeping move was consistent with China's response to the coronavirus. But it was propelled by a troubling logic that targeted people based on race rather than their contact history. The measure ignited a diplomatic outcry and a crisis on Guangzhou’s streets.

Some of the displaced Africans were longtime residents forced from their homes. Others were businessmen who’d completed 14-day quarantines, but then couldn’t find any hotels that would accept them.

They roamed the streets in the rain and slept under highway overpasses, huddled on the pavement in face masks. They filmed videos of police shouting at them, pressing young men to a wall, and of signs posted in apartment building and restaurants — including McDonald’s — saying: “No blacks.”

Hello @GeoffreyOnyeama,



In case you are not aware, I want to bring to your attention the inhumane conditions Nigerians are being subjected to by China authorities. I have posted some videos earlier and tagged madam @abikedabiri. Here is another one. #ChinaMustExplain pic.twitter.com/SmPrdhYxL8



— Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) April 8, 2020

“I saw a lot of videos, boys hanging outside, they were hungry… I just have to support, to see the people eat food,” Elo, 36, said. He made big batches of moi moi, a Nigerian steamed bean cake, and asked a Chinese friend to deliver them to Guangzhou, afraid that he’d be targeted if he went out.

Then his landlord called.

The police were concerned that a black man was living in the building. Elo had sublet the apartment from a Chinese friend and paid every month’s rent in advance. But the police informed the landlord that the Chinese friend needed to be quarantined, allegedly because he’d been in contact with an infected person. Elo had to leave his home.

“The next day, they [turned] off my water,” Elo said. That was last Tuesday. He spoke in multiple interviews this week from a hotel in Foshan, where he is now under quarantine after having tested negative for the coronavirus. Like several other foreigners interviewed for this story, he asked to withhold his full name for protection from Chinese authorities.

Three months into China’s coronavirus crisis, domestic infections have slowed dramatically. Schools are reopening in coming weeks. Many shops and restaurants are open, and masked workers have returned to their offices.

But the “war” against coronavirus has continued with a new target: imported cases, which are reported by the dozens each day. As of Wednesday, 1,500 of 1,968 current confirmed cases in China are imported. Most are Chinese nationals coming home from abroad, not foreigners, who have been banned from entry since March 28.

Yet fear of a COVID-19 resurgence has heightened xenophobia and vigilance against foreigners, spurred by state media portrayals of China as responsible and victorious over the virus while the outside world is engulfed in coronavirus-driven chaos.

Again, for those who still doubt that Black people and particularly #AfricansinChina are being targeted we feel it is our duty to share this. A sign at a @McDonalds restaurant seems to make this perfectly clear pic.twitter.com/FaveKrdQHi — Black Livity China (@BlackLivityCN) April 11, 2020

China's actions are coming at a sensitive time as African nations seek debt relief due to the pandemic, especially from China, one of Africa's largest lenders and the country where the coronavirus outbreak began. Beijing has invested more than $300 billion in sub-Saharan Africa since 2005, much of it in of ports, railways and other infrastructure projects as part of the controversial Belt and Road Initiative.

Many indebted African countries' diplomats have supported Beijing on political issues such as China's Uighur concentration camps, Hong Kong protests, and the WHO's rejection of Taiwanese membership. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently accused Taiwan of making racist attacks again him, a claim that Chinese state media broadcast widely.