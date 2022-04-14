  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Analyst on Musk's Twitter offer: ‘No board in America is going to take that number’

Akiko Fujita
·Anchor/Reporter
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter (TWTR) for $54.20 per share in a filing made public Thursday, calling it his "best and final offer."

But the Tesla (TSLA) CEO will have to reconsider that offer if he’s serious about taking over the social media company, according to one analyst.

“No one believes this is the final price. No board in America is going to take that number,” said Jefferies analyst Brent Thill.

Twitter shares jumped 4% on news of the all-cash offer, before falling in the afternoon session Thursday. In the amended SEC filing, Musk wrote his offer to pay $54.20 per share amounted to a 54% premium on the stock, compared to its price the day before Musk began investing in the company.

But in comments at TED2022 Musk cast doubt on his plan to take Twitter private, saying, “I’m not sure I will actually be able to acquire it.”

“The intent is to retain as many shareholders as is allowed by the law in a private company,” he said. “So, it's definitely not from the standpoint of let me figure out how to monopolize or maximize my ownership of Twitter.”

Musk added that his move was not about finding a way "to make money."

“I don’t care about the economics at all,” he said.

Regardless of Musks’ motives, Thill said his offer simply doesn’t add up for Twitter’s board, in part because the billionaire hasn’t laid out how he plans to "transform" the company. Thill also alluded to Musk’s use of the number “420,” a popular reference to marijuana, as "borderline unprofessional."

“It's not going to be anything with a 420, OK, so take that out. Bring the bid to $60 and then put together a constructive structure around how they would run it,” Thill said. “Then maybe, maybe, but that's what it’s going to take.”

Twitter publicly acknowledged the takeover offer Thursday, saying in a statement that it plans to “carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”

But behind the scenes, the board reportedly views the offer as "unwelcome," suggesting it is willing to put up a fight, according to The Information.

The potential battle comes just five months after new CEO Parag Agrawal assumed leadership from Twitter Co-founder Jack Dorsey last fall. Thill said Musk’s offer could open the door to other bidders interested in the social media company, although Washington’s increased antitrust scrutiny on big tech firms will likely prevent any deal from getting done.

“It's hard because the government is going to say no to any large transaction even if the rest of tech wanted to do this,” Thill said. “It’s hard to see who the next logical player will be.”

Akiko Fujita is an anchor and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @AkikoFujita

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Big banks cautious about credit losses amid war in Ukraine, inflationary pressures

    The nation’s largest banks showed signs of concern over the economic picture over the next year, with inflation and geopolitical risks behind a rise in expected credit losses.

  • Elon Musk offers to buy 100% of Twitter for $54 a share

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk goes all in on Twitter.

  • Why Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Tesla CEO Elon Musk's motivations and goals in purchasing Twitter after he offered to buy the social platform for $54.20 per share.

  • Twitter stock could crash 20% if board rejects Elon Musk's offer: analyst

    Twitter's board has a tough needle to thread amid Elon Musk's huge buyout offer. One wrong step could send shares reeling.

  • Elon Musk is the Twitter board's 'worst nightmare': analyst

    Elon Musk is in full on attack mode against Twitter.

  • VinFast’s electric-vehicle pricing strategy revealed at NY Auto Show

    Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast had a triple play of good news at this year’s New York Auto Show.

  • Elon Musk's bid for Twitter probably has Facebook and Google quaking: Mark Cuban

    The tech world reacts to Elon Musk's huge bid for Twitter.

  • Can Elon Musk Buy Twitter?

    The eccentricity that helped make him a billionaire could now be a liability in the eyes of Twitter’s board and the financial backers he’ll need. Mr. Musk admitted at a TED Talk Thursday that he’s not sure he’ll actually pull it off, though he said he has “sufficient assets.” Mr. Musk is worth an estimated $250 billion or more, but is cash poor, with nearly all his wealth tied up in shares of Tesla and SpaceX, his privately held rocket company.

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Cathie Wood predicts Bitcoin reaching $1 million

    Ark Invest CEO and Founder Cathie Wood predicts the cost of 1 Bitcoin reaching $1 million within the next few years at the Exchange: An ETF Experience conference.

  • How Elon Musk could kill Trump’s social media company

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses the implications of Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter on Trump's social media platform, Truth Social.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Three reasons why Twitter will reject Elon Musk’s buyout offer, according to an analyst

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to provide his three reasons for why Twitter will reject Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $41.3 billion buyout offer.

  • Putin tells Europe: You still need Russian gas but we're turning east

    Russia supplies around 40% of the EU's natural gas, and western sanctions over what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine have hit its energy exports by complicating the financing and logistics of existing deals. While the EU debates whether to slap sanctions on Russian gas and oil and member states seek supplies from elsewhere, the Kremlin has been forging closer ties with China, the world's top energy consumer, and other Asian countries. "The so-called partners from unfriendly countries concede themselves that they won't be able to make do without Russian energy resources, including without natural gas, for example," Putin told a televised government meeting.

  • Musk’s Cannabis-Themed Twitter Offer Looks High but Not Wacky

    Elon Musk is offering $54.20 a share for all of Twitter--–and you don’t need to work up a discounted cash flow analysis to see how he arrived at the price.

  • US ties North Korean hacker group Lazarus to huge cryptocurrency theft

    The U.S. government has linked North Korean hackers to the theft of hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of cryptocurrency tied to the popular online game Axie Infinity, according to digital forensics firms. Ronin, a blockchain network that lets users transfer crypto in and out of the game, said digital cash worth almost $615 million was stolen on March 23. No one has explicitly assigned blame for the hack, but on Thursday the U.S. Treasury identified a digital currency address used by the hackers as being under the control of a North Korean hacking group often dubbed "Lazarus."

  • Big electric trucks and SUVs are the new gas guzzlers

    New EV models like Tesla’s Cybertruck, Ford’s F-150 Lightning, Rivian’s R1T pickup truck, and GM’s Hummer EV can produce carbon emissions comparable to some gas-powered cars and hybrids.

  • Why Snowflake Plunged Today

    Snowflake was maintained at a buy rating by an analyst on Thursday, but that analyst also lowered his price target. Additionally, Thursday marked a big stock market options expiration day, which are often volatile days that see traders trying to push stocks around. It's hard to pinpoint an exact reason; retail sales actually came in slightly lower than expected and jobless claims came in slightly higher than expected today (though still at historically low levels), which are signs of a slight cooling in the economy.

  • Elon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter Private

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk offered to take Twitter Inc. private in a deal valued at $43 billion, lambasting company management and saying he’s the person who can unlock the “extraordinary potential” of a communication platform used daily by more than 200 million people.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.