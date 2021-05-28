No body found in Coal Creek, search suspended

May 28—An exhaustive search to locate a reported body in Coal Creek in Tuttle has been suspended.

The Tuttle Police Department said nothing has been found during the search, which began last night and resumed this morning. Moreover, there have been no missing person reports in the area.

Multiple agencies have been deployed during the search which began last night and resumed Friday morning.

Today, the Oklahoma City Air Unit searched Coal Creek and the Canadian River. The Chickasaw Nation Emergency Management searched the area with drones. The Tuttle Fire Department searched the creek using ATVs, according to Tuttle Police.

Last night, Tuttle PD, the Grady County Sheriff's Department and the Oklahoma City Police Department searched the area until 11 p.m.

Tuttle Police initially received a 911 call at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night about a body in the creek.