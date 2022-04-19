With no body, lawyers debate if enough evidence exists in opening arguments of 1975 cold-case murder trial

Richard Pierce speaks to his attorney on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, during the opening day of a cold-case murder from 1975. Pierce faces a murder charge as well as disinterment of a corpse at the Door County Justice Center in Sturgeon Bay, Wis.

STURGEON BAY - No trace of Carol Jean Pierce has been seen for more than 46 years, but the Door County District Attorney's office believes enough evidence exists to convict her then-husband of murder.

However, the defense said without a body, a murder weapon or other physical evidence, the state won't be able to meet its burden of proof.

That was the gist of opening arguments Tuesday morning in the jury trial of 86-year-old Richard G. Pierce, who is charged with first-degree murder and disinterment of a body in his wife's disappearance.

Carol Jean Pierce, or her body, hasn't been seen or heard from since Sept. 5, 1975. At the time, Richard Pierce was stationed with the U.S. Coast Guard in Sturgeon Bay and living with Carol Jean in a trailer in the city. He was due to retire about two weeks after Carol Jean's disappearance was reported, moving with Carol Jean in his trailer to Michigan.

An image of Carol Jean Pierce is displayed on a television for the jury, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Door County Justice Center in Sturgeon Bay, Wis. Carol Jean Pierce has not been seen for more than 46 years.

Pierce, whose address is listed in court records as in Jackson, Michigan, was arrested in 2018.

In his opening argument, Assistant District Attorney Nick Grode said there was no indication Carol Jean Pierce would simply run away and disappear without a trace. He said she frequently wrote to her family members about what was happening in the couple's lives, and as Richard's retirement date grew closer, she wrote often about plans she was making once the couple moved out of Sturgeon Bay and back to Michigan. He said Carol Jean wrote a check for insurance for their trip to Michigan the day she disappeared.

Grode also noted Carol Jean left all of her possessions behind, including her purse and several she was especially fond of, including a stereo and record collection, her 1970 Chevy pickup and a cat.

He said she also wrote about saving enough money, 35 cents at a time while doing laundry, to buy Richard a warrant officer's ring as a surprise gift for his retirement.

"You're going to hear a variety of witnesses, a variety of law enforcement officers," Grode told the jury. "You're going to hear from a criminal intelligence analyst, a witness from the Social Security Administration. All will tell you they've searched all these records, and none can find any trace of Carol Jean Pierce."

Grode also said a former neighbor of the Pierces is scheduled to testify that Carol Jean told her she believed Richard was going to kill her at some point.

Closing his statement, Grode talked about the use of dogs trained to detect human remains through scent on Pierce's property in Cheboygan, Michigan, in 2018. The dog picked up such a scent on six places on the property.

"My goal is not to give you a one-sided bias. My goal is to give you the truth," Grode said. "And the truth is, on Sept. 5, 1975, the defendant murdered Carl Jean Pierce."

In her statement, Pierce's attorney, Kate Zuidmulder, said that Grode's opening remarks were theories, not a presentation of evidence. She said the criminal justice system rests on two important points: the presumption of innocence and burden of proof on the prosecution.

Zuidmulder said Wisconsin has three levels of proof depending on the type of case, and for a murder trial, the state needs to meet the highest burden of proof for the jury to return a guilty verdict: proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

"The state has come up with a speculative, even fanciful argument," Zuidmulder told the jury. "They have the burden to establish every facet necessary to prove guilt. (Grode's opening argument) was a story, not evidence. You are the ones who will judge innocence."

Zuidmulder said the jury has to consider not only the evidence presented but also a possible lack of evidence, relating to Carol Jean or her body never being found. She added that contrary to Grode's portrayal, Carol Jean had a history of running away, divorcing her first two husbands after short marriages and relinquishing custody of a 5-year-old son from the second marriage.

"You're going to need to know, if Carol Jean is deceased, how did she become deceased?" Zuidmulder said. "She'd previously abandoned members of her family to start a new life. ... You need to remember this is a person who, when circumstances changed, she left people behind."

