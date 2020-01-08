Details are scarce about the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 that crashed shortly after takeoff in Iran, but this much is certain: It is not a Boeing 737 Max.

The troubled Max has been grounded worldwide since March following two fatal crashes in less than five months that killed 346 people. It will not return to the skies until it is recertified by the FAA and aviation authorities around the world.

The Ukranian plane was a Boeing 737-800, an earlier version of the popular 737. Flight 752 lost contact with authorities two minutes after takeoff, according to flight tracker FlightRadar24. There were no survivors among the estimated 170-180 people on board, according to the Associated Press, and a cause is not known.

"We are aware of the media reports out of Iran and we are gathering more information,” said Boeing spokesman Peter Pedraza.

Several U.S. carriers operate the 737-800, including Southwest Airlines.

The Max grounding has caused confusion and concern among some passengers. Southwest used to tuck the same safety information card into the seatback pockets of the 737-800 and its 737 Max 8, but the airline stopped doing that in May.

The accident, which happened Wednesday morning Tehran time time, is sure to keep the spotlight on battered Boeing. The Chicago-based company fired CEO Dennis Muilenburg just before Christmas due to his handling of the Max crisis.

The 737-800, part of Boeing's NG (next generation) family, hasn't been without issues. Last fall, the FAA ordered the inspection of heavily used 737 NGs for cracks in wing supports. In November, the agency said more planes were found to have wing cracks. The Ukraine plane was only a few years old and wouldn't have had the same issues.

SOURCE Boeing More

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: No, the Boeing 737 that crashed in Iran was not a 737 Max