🌱 No Boise School Masks + Gas Concerns + Filing Deadline

Welcome to the Wednesday edition of the Boise Daily. Idaho will end the emergency declaration after over two years and Boise school students will no longer be required to wear masks. A maker of 3D printers is expanding to Boise, while gas prices are forcing some local businesses to rethink how they work. Finally, if you are thinking of becoming Idaho's next governor, you have until Friday to file the necessary paperwork.

First, today's weather:

Snow showers in the morning. High: 42 Low: 16.

Here are the top stories today in Boise:

After over two years, Idaho will end the public health disaster declaration April 15, Gov. Brad Little announced Tuesday, March 8. KTVB-TV staff reported Little explained the declaration was ordered for the federal government to pay associated costs of COVID-19. Little said Idaho has received $257 million to cover costs during the pandemic. (KTVB) In more news of the pandemic coming to a close, the Boise School District Board of Trustees voted to remove the mask mandate in local schools beginning Tuesday, March 8. (Boise Patch) The site of a former manufacturer of train locomotives will soon be home to making 3D printers. BoiseDev editor Don Day breaks the news that 3D Slant has announced plans to move into the former MotivePower site off Federal Way. Slant 3D, founded in Canyon County in 2018, is a high-volume 3D printing provider. (boisedev.com) Local businesses are beginning to change their plans due to rising gas prices in Boise, according to CBS2 reporter Ariana Pyper. From delivery businesses to receiving products, local companies are struggling to keep up with rising prices of fuel, now at an average of $4.06 per gallon. (idahonews) If you are considering running for public office, the filing period closes 5 p.m. Friday. Almost 250 candidates across Idaho have filed, according to Idaho Capital Sun's Clark Corbin. Although both are expected to make the filing deadline, neither Gov. Brad Little or Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin have filed the necessary paperwork towards the governor's race. (idahocapitalsun)

Today in Boise:

The Interfraternity Council at Boise State University is looking for volunteers to assist with the upcoming Special Olympics. Volunteers will act as referees, take stats, as well as scorekeep for the Special Olympics Unified Basketball Tournament at Ridgevue Highschool on Wednesday. (8 a.m.)

Award-winning author Whitney Johnson explores the three phases of the learning journey, or the “S Curve of Learning” so that you can envision how growth happens and direct yourself and others in your organization to create a culture that fosters it. This webinar takes place Wednesday sponsored by Boise State University. (10 a.m.)

Noodles & Company , the national fast-casual brand serving globally-inspired noodle dishes made fresh to order, is opening its first Nampa location on Wednesday. (10:30 a.m.)

The Atlas of Drowned Towns , a multimedia and multi-platform public history project (drownedtowns.com), explores towns lost as reservoirs and dams built across the United States. This talk will introduce and explain the objectives and vision of The Atlas of Drowned Towns, exploring some of the questions lurking under the surface of reservoirs. (Noon)

The Institute for Advancing American Values invites students, faculty, and staff to a discussion of Jason Riley’s March 7 Distinguished Lecture address. (3 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Boise State University: "Calling all future Broncos! We’re back and better than ever with Bronco Day 2022, our largest event of the year. Join us Saturday, April 9 for our campus wide open house event where you can meet current students and professors." (Instagram)

Idaho Humane Society: "Last week, 118 animals joined their forever homes: 73 dogs, 37 cats, 4 rats, 2 ducks, 1 chicken and 1 rabbit. Flair (in the middle) is one of the animals who found her new family." (Facebook)

Boise Weekly: "Boise Weekly has a new edition that’s published twice a year called Emporium. It’s like a Treasure Valley art catalogue that features venues, art, artists and art organizations." (Instagram)

Idaho Shakespeare Festival: "Happy first week of rehearsal to our educational tours, Shakespearience and Idaho Theater for Youth! After a year of virtual tours we are so thrilled to bring back in-person school tours." (Facebook)

US National Weather Service Boise Idaho: "Some much needed precipitation will arrive tomorrow morning! Expect mountain snow showers in the morning, with scattered valley rain and snow showers throughout the region by the afternoon." (Facebook)

