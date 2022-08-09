No bond for Butler Twp. slaying suspect in Kansas; extradition process underway

Aug. 9—A man suspected of killing four people in Butler Twp. is expected to appear in court again Wednesday in Kansas, authorities there said.

Stephen Marlow made his first appearance Monday afternoon, where he was ordered to remain without bond and Dakota Loomis was appointed as his counsel for the extradition process, said Cheryl Cadue, public information officer for the Douglas County District Attorney's Office.

Marlow is the primary suspect in the Friday slayings of Clyde Knox, 82, Eva "Sally" Knox, 78, Sarah Anderson, 41, and Kayla Anderson, 15. The Knoxes were married, and the Andersons were mother and daughter.

Marlow is accused of killing the four people in two different homes on Hardwicke Place in the same neighborhood where he lived with his parents.

Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said Monday that the local office has preliminarily approved eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, and one count of having weapons while under disability, from a prior offense of violence.

Marlow was arrested Saturday night in Lawrence, Kansas. Officials said an officer there saw a vehicle matching the description of Marlow's. As officers approached in other vehicles, Marlow turned into a parking lot and exited his SUV and was safely taken into custody, the Lawrence Times reported.

The Douglas County District Attorney's Office provided the Dayton Daily News a chart to explain how the extradition process works in Kansas. It says that a fugitive can waive extradition or can refuse to do so. If Marlow does fight his return, a request from Ohio's governor would need to be made to the Kansas' governor, which would be reviewed by the Kansas' Attorney General's Office, the chart says.

If that application is approved and returned to the governor there, a warrant will be issued. Marlow could petition the court to stop the extradition and a court there would consider arguments. If the petition is denied, Marlow would be extradited, the chart indicates. If the petition is granted, he could be released.

Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter said Marlow is expected to be extradited to Ohio to face charges.

Marlow remains held without bond in the Douglas County Jail in Kansas.