No bond for former American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy, charged with felony DUI

Bob Montgomery, Herald-Journal
A bond hearing for American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy who is charged in the death of a Pacolet man who was run over by his pickup truck was continued Thursday pending results of a blood test, Circuit Court Judge Edward Miller ruled.

Kennedy, 17, of Roebuck, is being held without bond at Spartanburg County Detention Center on a charge of felony DUI result in death pending his first court appearance April 14 in General Sessions court.

A new bond hearing was held Thursday for former American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy, shown here during a magistrate court session in Spartanburg, Wednesday morning, February 9, 2022. Kennedy, 17, is charged with felony DUI resulting in the death of Larry Parris, 54, at his home near Pacolet Feb. 8.
He is accused of running over Larry Parris, 54, a boat repairman, in the driveway at his home near Pacolet Feb. 8. Parris was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Medical Center that afternoon.

The arrest warrant by the S.C. Highway Patrol said Kennedy was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the 12:41 p.m. incident.

A new bond hearing was held Thursday at the request of Kennedy's attorney, Ryan Beasley of Greenville.

Beasley argued for a $20,000 bond, saying Kennedy has no previous record and poses no threat to the community.

He said Kennedy was recently taking Prozac, and that he also "took a hit off a vape pen," but there was no evidence of drugs or alcohol at the scene of the accident.

Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnett argued that no bond be set. He said he is awaiting results of a blood test that would indicate what was in Kennedy's system that day.

"I think he's a danger to the community," Barnette told Judge Miller.

Beasley argued that Kennedy should not be penalized without a bond being set while the Solicitor's Office awaits results of a blood test from the State Law Enforcement Division.

"He barely just turned 17," Beasley said. "It's unfair to this kid to be sitting in jail for months with a backlog from SLED. A bond should be set today."

Caleb Kennedy at his bond hearing Thursday.
But Judge Miller said the bond hearing should be continued to a future date after the Solicitor's Office receives the blood test results. No date was set.

During the hearing, Kennedy appeared to hold back tears as the the wife and daughter of the victim recounted the incident and pleaded that no bond be set.

The tear-filled 25-year-old daughter said she has had trouble sleeping at night ever since the Feb. 8 incident.

"I have to relive that day for the rest of my life," she told the judge.

Details of incident

At an initial bond hearing on Feb. 9, Barnett said the incident started Feb. 8 at the Walmart in Roebuck where Kennedy met a friend and "took a deep hit" from a vape pen.

According to Barnette, Kennedy then drove down Southport Road, apparently heading to his girlfriend's house in Union, when he drove about 175 yards down a remote road, West Murph Road, and into the private driveway of Larry Duane Parris, where Parris was talking on a phone.

Parris died after being run over by Kennedy's Ford pickup truck, according to Barnette.

A new bond hearing was held Thursday for former American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy, shown here during a magistrate court session in Spartanburg, Wednesday morning, February 9, 2022. Kennedy, 17, is charged with felony DUI resulting in the death of Larry Parris, 54, at his home near Pacolet Feb. 8.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the preliminary cause of death for Parris was blunt force trauma to the chest and extremities.

"He hit (him) in the driveway and ran on top (of him) and into the garage," Barnette said. "He was working in front of the garage ... he went underneath the garage door."

Kennedy was charged with felony DUI resulting in death and faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,100 if convicted.

Kennedy received national fame while competing on American Idol and became one of the favorites of the judges. But he left the show just two performances away from finale night after a controversial video surfaced online.

