No bond for man accused in stabbing 11-year-old daughter. 6 dead in burned Green Pond home

The man accused in the deaths of six people in a house fire Sunday morning in Green Pond was denied bond on Monday afternoon.

Ryan Lenard Manigo, 33, is facing one charge of attempted murder and two charges of murder in the deaths of his sister-in-law and his 11-year-old daughter. Additional charges are expected, according to 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone said.

Manigo is in custody at the Colleton County Detention Center.

Deputies responded to the house at 779 Folly Creek Lane about 11 a.m. Sunday after a report of a stabbing. According to Stone, “when fire rescue and sheriff’s officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames..”

A 13-year-old survivor found outside the home provided police information about what had happened, said Colleton County Sheriff Guerry L. “Buddy” Hill Jr. The survivor was airlifted with critical injuries to a hospital.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue and the sheriff’s office responded to this house fire and found six people dead and another critically injured on July 2, 2023, on Folly Creek Lane in Green Pond home in Colleton County.

The bodies of six people were found inside the home.

At a news conference following Monday’s bond hearing, Hill identified two of the deceased family members as Michelle Marie Wright, Manigo’s sister-in-law, and Manigo’s 11-year-old daughter, Sariyah Manigo.

Both the woman and the child died of stab wounds, Hill said.

Ryan Manigo was arrested at the scene.