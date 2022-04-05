No bond for mother and daughter charged in shooting death of 13-year-old girl

Apr. 5—PRINCETON — A circuit court judge chose Wednesday not to set bond for a mother and daughter charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl.

Nichole Brooks, 43, and her daughter Isis Wallace, 22, of Bluefield were brought Tuesday morning before Magistrate Susan Honaker for an arraignment hearing. Both were arraigned on charges including first-degree murder, conspiracy and wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Both had been brought back to West Virginia the previous evening from Delaware where they were located after an extensive search.

Brooks and Wallace allegedly fired into a vehicle occupied by three people while they were sitting at a red light the evening of March 23 near the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Cumberland Road in Bluefield, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service.

A 13-year-old girl was found in the back seat with a gunshot wound to her head. She was transported to CAMC General in Charleston and later died from her injuries. The Bluefield Police Department issued first-degree murder warrants March 24 for Wallace and Brooks.

Lt. Kenny Adams with the Bluefield Police Department said in a criminal complaint that the incident was connected to a domestic-related shooting which occurred earlier that evening on Memorial Avenue. The teen was shot later while Wallace was firing at her ex-boyfriend, who was in the vehicle with an adult female as well as the teen.

The boyfriend's sister was picking him up, Adams said.

"The little girl who was shot and killed was his sister's daughter," he stated.

After being arraigned at the courthouse annex, Brooks and Wallace were taken to the Mercer County Courthouse for a bond hearing. By law, bond hearings for people facing first-degree murder must be conducted by a circuit court judge.

Attorney Joe Harvey, who represented Brooks, asked Circuit Court Judge William Sadler to set a bond, stating that her father could provide a place for her to stay under home confinement.

Story continues

Wallace was represented by attorney Jay Williams, who asked that his client undergo a mental evaluation. Williams also asked the court to reserve a bond hearing until a later date.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch, who represented the state with Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, said that due to the seriousness of the charges and fear that Brooks and Wallace were flight risks, the state asked that they be held without bond.

Sadler did not set bond for the Brooks and Wallace, and said he would look at the matter of bond again at a later date.

Brooks and Wallace were remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com