No bond in Prattville rape case against Honduran man who illegally entered U.S.

PRATTVILLE ‒ A Honduran man facing rape charges in a Prattville case will remain in jail under no bond until the case against him plays out in court.

Geovani Grevi Rivera-Zavala, 29, faces rape charges in connection with a Saturday night incident, court records show. Autauga District Judge Jessica Sanders ruled in a Monday afternoon Aniah’s Law hearing that Rivera-Zavala will be held without bail.

The accuser in the case is a Prattville teenager.

Rivera-Zavala told Sanders that he lives with his fiancé in Mobile County. He works in construction and was in Prattville on a job, officials said.

He appeared in court dressed in blaze-orange jail garb and restrained in handcuffs. An interpreter sat beside him at the defense table during the proceeding.

Testimony: Attack was random, occurred in Prattville restaurant

The state called one witness, Kaitlyn Sweat, a Prattville Police Department investigator. She told the court that the accuser was eating at a Prattville restaurant with relatives when she noticed a man, whom she later identified as Rivera-Zavala, staring at her from across the restaurant.

The teenager and Rivera-Zavala do not know one another, said District Attorney CJ Robinson, saying the crime was random.

The girl went to the bathroom, where she saw another woman she didn't know. When that woman left, the victim reported that she noticed a man walk into the bathroom, where he then locked the door, forced her into a stall and raped her, Sweat testified. Sweat said the girl told her she tried unsuccessfully to kick and fight him off. She also told Sweat she told him, “No,” several times.

After leaving the bathroom, the girl returned to her relatives at the table and told them what happened. They began to look for the man from the bathroom. Police were called and the girl identified Rivera-Zavala as he attempted to leave the business, Sweat said.

The Montgomery Advertiser routinely does not name victims in sexual assault cases. The Advertiser also is not naming the restaurant. The suspect is not employed by the restaurant and the owners of the business are cooperating in the investigation, turning over inside surveillance camera footage to police, Robinson said.

Story continues

Testimony: Suspect illegally entered U.S. in November of 2021

The federal government has a detainer on Rivera-Zavala for deportation proceedings, Sweat said. She testified that federal government sources told her he illegally entered the U.S. at Eagle Pass, Texas, in November of 2021.

“We’re not interested in negotiating with the feds,” Robinson told Sanders. “They can take custody of his body when DOC (Department of Corrections) is done with him. We aren’t going to negotiate for a lesser charge so the feds can deport him.”

Rape is a Class A felony with a punishment range of 10 to 99 years to life in prison.

Sanders told Rivera-Zavala that she weighed several factors in her decision to deny bond, including his ability and motivation to appear for all future court dates, his threat to the public and the nature of the crime.

“You will not have bond in this case,” she said. “And if the state is successful, and you are convicted, I hope you never get out of prison.

“I’m not worried about the feds coming to get you, because you now have a court case in Autauga County, and you are not getting out of jail.”

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: No bond in Prattville rape case against man who illegally entered U.S.