No bond set for man charged in deadly shooting spree across Memphis

The man accused in a deadly shooting rampage across the city of Memphis appeared in court Friday morning.

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, caused at least eight crimes scenes during the shooting spree, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Four people died and three others were injured during the violence.

Kelly appeared before a judge at 201 Poplar just after 9 a.m. and told the judge he did not have the money for a lawyer.

He was assigned a public defender and given no bond.

Additional charges could be announced later today.

The Assistant District Attorney is scheduled to meet with homicide detectives today in Kelly’s case.

He is set to appear in court again Sept. 13.

Following Kelly’s court appearance, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said law enforcement are working around the clock to prevent future violent incidents like the shooting spree from happening.

“There are good people in Memphis,” he said. “These incidents are not representative of Memphis.”

The violence unfolded early Wednesday morning around 1 a.m., when a man was shot and killed on Lyndale Avenue.

Police identified the first victim as 24-year-old Dewayne Tunstall, who went by Sosa or Amir to friends and family.

The judge said Tunstall’s killing carries the possibility of a sentence for life without parole, life with parole, or the death penalty.

Two other shootings were confirmed in Memphis Wednesday evening: a deadly shooting at a BP gas station on S. Parkway and a woman who was critically injured after being shot on Norris Road near I-240.

MPD confirmed another shooting at an AutoZone on Jackson near Wells.

In a Facebook Live video, the suspect appears to walk into the auto parts store, aim a gun at a man, and pull the trigger.

Over the past week, our community has been upended by senseless, violent criminal behavior. Our prayers go out to the victims and their families. As we all process these events, take comfort that Shelby County is a resilient, hopeful community. Together, we will get through this. pic.twitter.com/XlAuJjZ8Ob — Mayor Lee Harris (@MayorLeeHarris) September 8, 2022

The Family Practice Center of West Memphis posted a picture Thursday morning on Facebook, identifying one of the victims as Allison Parker, a medical assistant.

On Facebook, several people have said another victim is Corteria Wright. A man who said he is Wright’s father made a Facebook live shortly after the shooting.

Through tears, he said his daughter had just turned 17, and he hopes no one has to experience the pain he is feeling.

FOX13 is still working to identify the fourth victim.

Kelly was arrested Wednesday night after wrecking a car near Ivan Road and Hodges Road, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

Officials said Kelly carjacked a Dodge Challenger in Southaven and had been trapped in the car before being taken into custody.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

During the rampage, Memphis was placed under a shelter-in-place order, sparking fear and chaos across the city.

