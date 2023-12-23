No Braggin’ Rights for Missouri Tigers basketball this year. This one was all Illinois

The Missouri Tigers were out of this year’s Braggin’ Rights men’s basketball game early.

Illinois steadily built a lead that stayed around 20 points for most of the game en route to a 97-73 victory over coach Dennis Gates’ Mizzou squad on Friday night in St. Louis.

It was Missouri’s third straight loss as the Tigers fell to 7-5. Illinois improved to 9-2.

This story will be updated.

The Star has partnered with the Columbia Daily Tribune for coverage of Missouri Tigers athletics.