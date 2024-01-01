My no-brainer resolutions for the new year

On January 1st, 1968, I made a New Year’s resolution to quit cigarettes.

I lasted barely a month, during which I often awoke in the middle of the night, heart racing, after a nightmare in which Marianne broke up with me after catching me smoking.

I repeated the resolution in 1969, and then again, each January for the next seven years. It wasn’t until 1975 that I was able to snuff out my last Marlboro in the ashtray.

Even so, I was not completely faithful to the promise I made because I substituted cigars for cigarettes, which are just as bad, and in some ways worse (throat, mouth, and esophageal cancer), though I never actively inhaled, at least not on purpose.

Subsequently, through the eighties and nineties, I resolved and failed again and again to quit cigars, until 2008, when I said a final farewell to all forms of tobacco.

Admittedly, I had to substitute Tootsie Pops for my Cohibas and Garcia Vegas, to assuage my oral fixation. But lollipops, most would agree, are not considered cheating.

The point I’m making is that it took me 40 years to fulfill my original resolution. It sounds like a ridiculous amount of time, and some may even think way too late to do any good.

But it was worth the trouble since first, I am alive. And second, I’ve had 16 years of robust health since stopping and expect many more years to come.

In much the same way, Americans should consider a handful of other life and death resolutions for 2024. As with my smoking, the country has tried and failed with some of them for years. And it may take even longer before we get it in gear.

What follows are ten resolutions whose necessity few would deny and which we should continue to strive to implement, come hell, high water, or 40 more years:

∙ Disband the Electoral College. Nearly two-thirds of Americans want the presidency determined by the popular vote instead of by the college, an archaic institution which led to our having five presidents whom the majority did not want.

∙ Outlaw boxing. While sports like football, hockey, and soccer continually explore ways to minimize or eliminate concussions, the main goal in boxing is to cause them, better known as knock-outs. The American Medical Association and every other major medical association in the world want the Neanderthal sport banned once and for all.

∙ Set term limits for the Supreme Court on which justices are currently appointed for life. A University of Massachusetts Amherst Poll shows that a majority of Americans want such limits. The court’s recent politicization along with ethical scandals involving Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito have accentuated the need.

∙ Stop already with the changing of our clocks in fall and spring! A recent YouGuv poll determined that 62% of Americans want to see an end to the semi-annual and unnecessary chore assigned to us by governmental micromanagers. Since the poll found an even split between those who want Daylight Savings Time vs Standard Time, we should compromise on the half hour in between, and finally get a decent night’s sleep.

∙ Pass an amendment stipulating a maximum age to run for president. The Constitution did a half-past job in only establishing a minimum age of 35, which the new amendment can conveniently double to set the max. A Quinnipiac University poll shows 61% of Americans are in favor of a cap.

∙ Approve another constitutional amendment to eradicate capital punishment. Since 1973, 195 people mistakenly convicted and scheduled for execution have been exonerated. That makes 195 near misses, or 195 indisputable reasons for abolition.

∙ Resurrect the ban on assault weapons which led to a dramatic 70% decrease in lives lost during the ten-year period it was in effect in this country (1994-2004). 53% of registered voters are in favor of such a ban that would save hundreds of innocent lives.

Last but not least: bring back the sitcom "All in the Family." Not just because we can all use a good laugh from arguably the No. 1 comedy of all time, but also because its creator, Norman Lear, who died December 5th at 101 years of age, showed how focusing on our common humanity can build bridges between political factions. Who better than the flawed but authentic Archie Bunker as a refreshing alternative to cable news!

Former English professor of Florida Southwestern State College, David McGrath is author of the just released “Far Enough Away.” Email him at profmcgrath2004@yahoo.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: My no-brainer resolutions for the new year