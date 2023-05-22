Drivers are high on marijuana because we can't test them, say New York police

NYPD

Marijuana users are going unpunished for drug driving in New York because there is no breathalyser-style test to catch offenders, police have said.

The state legalised cannabis in 2021, allowing over-21s to possess up to three ounces of the drug for recreational use.

Marijuana is now ubiquitous across the city, from high-end smoke shops to vendors pitching up on the side of the road flogging Tupperware boxes filled with the drug.

But arrests for drink-driving in the city were more than 16 times higher last year compared to driving under the influence of drugs, with 3,291 arrests compared to 204.

Officials have claimed a lack of a breathalyser-type test for analysing blood marijuana levels makes the process more difficult.

Sgt Donald Schneider, a Queens-based member of the New York City Police Department’s highway patrol who oversees the department’s testing of drug-impaired drivers, told the New York Times: “We’ve made the process so cumbersome that there’s no reason for law enforcement to focus on this issue.”

It comes as a UK police report revealed drug driving has become more prevalent than driving under the influence of alcohol.

A National Police Chiefs’ Council report also found drivers can be let off for drug driving because tests can take up to five months to process and officers have only six months to prosecute.

Sgt Schneider is one of only 19 certified drug recognition experts within the New York City Police Department who are able to evaluate whether a driver is impaired. While more than 14,000 of the department’s 36,000 officers have received some basic training since 2018, only 19 are certified drug recognition experts, according to an inspector.

Offenders caught drug driving in New York face fines of up to $1,000, (£800), a six-month driving ban and up to a year in jail.

While with alcohol there are universally accepted quantities for what constitutes a drink, there is no equivalent for cannabis, which makes it harder to measure how much you have consumed.

The 12-step evaluation for drug driving includes coordination tests, pupil examinations and taking the driver’s pulse and blood pressure.

Enforcement agencies have not yet incorporated technology such as portable consoles to test response times and cognitive skills.

“You lose the ability to multitask and that’s why it’s so dangerous for driving,” Sgt Schneider said.

Siul Soto, 18, who works at Top Shelf smoke shop in Queens, said: “For a lot of people now, being high is their natural state, so everyone is smoking and driving.”

