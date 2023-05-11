No bull: Cows help Boone Police find suspect after chase

Officers with the Boone Police Department got help from an unorthodox group on Tuesday: a herd of cows.

According to BPD, officers were led on a chase after a suspect drove away during a traffic stop.

Police say the driver then abandoned his vehicle near Highway 421 in Deep Gap and hoofed it into an undeveloped area.

Officers say the suspect was driving fast and recklessly, making it hard for police to see exactly where he ran.

While police searched the fields, they got unexpected backup from nearby cows, which led the officers to the suspect’s hiding spot.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Joshua Minton of Millers Creek and charged him with one count of felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving with license revoked, and disorderly conduct.

Minton got a $20,000 secure bond, his next court date will be June 28 in Watauga County.

