No Bull, This Lamborghini Gallardo Is Rear-Wheel Drive

The limited-run Gallardo LP550-2 Black Edition's V10 exclusively powers its rear wheels.

The Lamborghini Gallardo proved to be the Italian marque’s best selling car in its history. The baby bull provided a new entry-level machine for customers, and also a V10-powered answer to Ferrari’s F430. While some 14,000 Lamborghini Gallardos were built from 2003 - 2013, there were several very special edition models, this LP550-2 Black Edition listed by Lamborghini Dallas being one of them.

The typical Gallardo recipe involves that short wheelbase, a howling V10 engine, and all-wheel drive. However, a handful of purist special editions were launched with rear-wheel drive, a tradition Lamborghini broke with when introducing the Murcielago exclusively powered by all four wheels. The Gallardo Balboni, named after the marque’s illustrious test driver, was the first rear-driven model, but there was still demand for this more driver-focused specification long after the allocation had sold.

The LP550-2 Black Edition is a highly specified Gallardo finished in, you guessed it, black. The deep color coats the intricate alloy wheels, shades the lather interior, and covers the tweaked bodywork. This car is in prime condition and is specified with navigation, heated seats, and a transparent engine cover to show off that V10 motor.

With under 13,000 miles on the clock, this Gallardo LP550-2 Black Edition Coupe is listed for $139,999.

Source: Lamborghini Dallas



