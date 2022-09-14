No bunker will protect Russian war criminals from punishment Ukraines Minister of Defence

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO — THURSDAY, 15 SEPTEMBER 2022, 01:27

Minister of Defence of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov published a photo of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Ukrainian defenders, and a photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin at a long table.

Source: Reznikov on Twitter

Quote: "No bunker, however deep it is, will protect the Russian war criminals from punishment."

Details: In a photo description, the Minister stated that "President Zelenskyy is in the war zone. This is what courage and dedication look like."

Reznikov also added that "no "deep concern" from the West will stop Ukrainians on their way to Victory."

President @ZelenskyyUa is in the war zone. This is what courage and dedication looks like.

No «deep concern» from the West will stop the Ukrainians on their way to Victory. No bunker, however deep it is, will protect the russian war criminals from punishment. pic.twitter.com/pxlgpu9PgY — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) September 14, 2022

