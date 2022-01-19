No Bus Service For Lexpress Due To Staffing Shortages

LEXINGTON, MA — A staffing shortage is causing a Lexington public bus service to halt all bus rides for the remainder of the week.

The ride service says they will be unable to operate from Wednesday, Jan. 19, through Friday, Jan. 21. Lexpress said their taxi service is also short drivers this week, despite the state reporting another decline in the COVID-19 positivity rate.

"While we usually try to use our demand-response service, Lex-Connect Taxi, during times the bus is not running, such as holidays, that service is also short of drivers this week," Lexpress said in a tweet. "We are trying our best to find solutions for those with no options."

The bus service says they hope to be back up and running on a regular schedule starting Monday, Jan. 24.

Riders who have essential transportation needs are asked to call 781-861-1210 for assistance.

This article originally appeared on the Lexington Patch