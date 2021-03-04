‘No Business Wearing This Uniform’: Dallas Cop Charged With Orchestrating Two Murders

Mike Stone

A Dallas police officer has been arrested for allegedly ordering the kidnapping and murders of two people.

Bryan Riser, who has been with the Dallas Police Department since 2008, now faces two counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of two victims, Lisa Saenz and Albert Douglas, in 2017.

During a Thursday press conference announcing the charges, Dallas Police Chief Eddie García said the first murder occurred on March 10, 2017, when 31-year-old Saenz was found fatally shot in a river near Santa Fe Avenue. García said a witness later came forward to say “he had kidnapped and murdered the victim at the direction of Riser.”

Riser also allegedly ordered that same witness to kidnap and murder Douglas, who was reported missing on February 2017. Douglas’ body has never been found.

“This individual has no business wearing this uniform,” García said. “I can’t be clearer than that.”

The motives behind these grisly crimes remain unclear, though García did note that Riser knew at least one of the victims and that both incidents occurred while he was off-duty. The chief added that Riser was identified as a suspect in 2019 and the FBI participated in the investigation.

“We received information through a witness that implicated Riser in both murders,” Garcia said.

Although he is currently in custody at the Dallas County Jail for the grisly crimes, Riser has not yet been terminated as a law-enforcement officer, and remains on administrative leave pending an Internal Affairs investigation, a department spokesperson said.

García said Thursday that the Dallas Police Department is moving toward termination. “No one hates a bad cop more than a good cop,” García added. “We will not allow anyone to tarnish this badge.”

This is not the first time Riser has faced legal trouble. In 2017, just two months after the alleged murders, Riser was arrested and slapped with a misdemeanor charge of family violence causing bodily injury.

Police have previously said officers responded to Riser's home after he got into a fight with a woman he was dating over a Facebook post he wrote indicating their relationship was over. The woman, who was not identified, told police she wanted to take a photo with Riser and post it on Facebook to prove their relationship, but he’d asked her to leave. When she refused, a fight ensued.

Riser was placed on administrative leave and eventually allowed back on assignment in the South Central patrol division.

