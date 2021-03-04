‘No Business Wearing This Uniform’: Dallas Cop Charged With Orchestrating Two Murders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pilar Melendez
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Stone
Mike Stone

A Dallas police officer has been arrested for allegedly ordering the kidnapping and murders of two people.

Bryan Riser, who has been with the Dallas Police Department since 2008, now faces two counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of two victims, Lisa Saenz and Albert Douglas, in 2017.

During a Thursday press conference announcing the charges, Dallas Police Chief Eddie García said the first murder occurred on March 10, 2017, when 31-year-old Saenz was found fatally shot in a river near Santa Fe Avenue. García said a witness later came forward to say “he had kidnapped and murdered the victim at the direction of Riser.”

Riser also allegedly ordered that same witness to kidnap and murder Douglas, who was reported missing on February 2017. Douglas’ body has never been found.

“This individual has no business wearing this uniform,” García said. “I can’t be clearer than that.”

‘Definition of a Serial Killer’: Cops Solve Random Shooting Spree That Terrified Dallas

The motives behind these grisly crimes remain unclear, though García did note that Riser knew at least one of the victims and that both incidents occurred while he was off-duty. The chief added that Riser was identified as a suspect in 2019 and the FBI participated in the investigation.

“We received information through a witness that implicated Riser in both murders,” Garcia said.

Although he is currently in custody at the Dallas County Jail for the grisly crimes, Riser has not yet been terminated as a law-enforcement officer, and remains on administrative leave pending an Internal Affairs investigation, a department spokesperson said.

García said Thursday that the Dallas Police Department is moving toward termination. “No one hates a bad cop more than a good cop,” García added. “We will not allow anyone to tarnish this badge.”

This is not the first time Riser has faced legal trouble. In 2017, just two months after the alleged murders, Riser was arrested and slapped with a misdemeanor charge of family violence causing bodily injury.

Police have previously said officers responded to Riser's home after he got into a fight with a woman he was dating over a Facebook post he wrote indicating their relationship was over. The woman, who was not identified, told police she wanted to take a photo with Riser and post it on Facebook to prove their relationship, but he’d asked her to leave. When she refused, a fight ensued.

Riser was placed on administrative leave and eventually allowed back on assignment in the South Central patrol division.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Dallas police officer charged with two counts of capital murder, department announces

    Officer Bryan Riser, who joined the department in 2008, is accused of directing a man to kidnap and murder two people in 2017.

  • Dallas police officer charged in 2017 killings

    A Dallas police officer was arrested Thursday on two counts of capital murder after a man told investigators that he kidnapped and killed two people at the officer's instruction in 2017. (March 4)

  • Dallas police officer arrested and charged in connection with two 2017 murders

    "The motive for these murders is unknown at this time," the Dallas police chief said announcing the arrest of Officer Bryan Riser.

  • Oklahoma police arrest man accused of stealing more than $40,000 worth of lottery tickets

    Oklahoma City police had been looking for 21-year-old Dylan Barrett since January.

  • Police in Michigan bought new curtains for the man who displayed KKK flag on window facing their Black neighbors home, report says

    "It's comical. You can afford a Klan flag but you can't afford curtains?" JeDonna Dinges, who saw the flag facing her home, told The Washington Post.

  • Suspect in violent attack on woman and her pregnant daughter held without bail

    A man accused of brutally attacking two women on a rural road in Haverhill is being held without bail and was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation. Jake Kavanaugh, 23, was arraigned in Haverhill District Court Thursday on charges related to Wednesday's attack on Fairview Farm Road.

  • Man's body, motorcycle found 465 feet below Grand Canyon rim, National Park Service says

    The National Park Service said they believe they have found the body of a missing Northern Kentucky man in the Grand Canyon.

  • Police officers' immunity from lawsuits is getting a fresh look

    Nearly a year after the death of George Floyd, advocates of changes in police practices are launching new moves to limit or eliminate legal liability protections for officers accused of excessive force.Why it matters: Revising or eliminating qualified immunity — the shield police officers have now — could force officers accused of excessive force to personally face civil penalties in addition to their departments. But such a change could intensify a nationwide police officer shortage, critics say. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The details: The federal George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, sponsored by Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), seeks to limit the use of qualified immunity in cases involving police and constitutional rights violations.A proposal in New Mexico seeks to eliminate qualified immunity for police officers accused of violating someone's constitutional rights.A Texas bill would create a process to sue police officers in state court for using excessive force without the possibility of qualified immunity as a defense.Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court revived a civil rights lawsuit filed by a convicted murderer in Texas against a prison guard accused of using pepper spray against him in an unprovoked attack, Reuters reported. Legal scholars say this was a case that could dent qualified immunity.The intrigue: Proposals aimed at tackling qualified immunity are part of larger overhauls of policing that also seek to ban chokeholds, build a registry of troubled officers and make it easier to pursue criminal charges against police. The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the killing of Floyd is set to begin in just one week. It's a rare case since officers seldom face criminal charges for excessive force. What they're saying: "I think what has happened is that, in so many instances, we've taken 'qualified' and substituted 'absolute.' It's not absolute. So why is it being enforced as absolute immunity?" Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told Axios. Clyburn said there should be cases where officers face legal liability for violating the rights of citizens, rather than just putting their departments on the hook for damages."We believe that nobody should be above the law, and nobody should be protected by belonging to an institution. You're responsible for your actions," said Fernando García, executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights. García said qualified immunity protections should also be abolished for federal agents like the Border Patrol.Yes, but: Police unions and law enforcement leaders say attacks on qualified immunity are unfair since it mainly protects officials who lawfully use force in the line of duty. "These so-called police reforms create a chilling effect for the entire law enforcement community. That effect, in turn, results in a less safe society as a whole,” Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III of Albuquerque, N.M. told Axios. They say reforms like eliminating qualified immunity could discourage people from going into law enforcement and force some to retire early over fears of being sued.The Police Executive Research Forum, an organization of police executives, said an officer shortage is hitting departments across the country. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, the number of full-time sworn officers in U.S. law enforcement agencies declined by more than 3 percent between 2013 and 2016. The other side: Michael E. Grady, a civil rights advocate in El Paso, Texas, said anyone who is worried about getting sued for excessive force shouldn't be in law enforcement anyway. "If you don't want to be held accountable, it's not a good fit. We'll get someone else."Don't forget: Cities, counties, and states have paid out hundreds of millions of dollars in civil legal damages to settle alleged cases of police excessive force, even as officers escape criminal charges.The city of Albuquerque, for example, has paid $64 million in settlements over the last 10 years in connection with 42 police shootings. Albuquerque police are under a Department of Justice consent decree over excessive force. An independent police monitor said in November that despite the changes required by the consent decree, Albuquerque police have “failed miserably in its ability to police itself.” Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Former Maryland Police Chief Accused of Attempted Murder, a Dozen Arsons

    Howard County Detention CenterA Maryland police chief retired after decades on the force only to spend much of the next 10 years unleashing a series of arson attacks on his perceived enemies, according to a bevy of charges revealed on Wednesday.David Crawford, 69, the former police chief of Laurel, Maryland, is accused of attempted murder and a dozen arsons from 2011 to 2020. He had resigned from the police department in 2010. He is charged with 20 felonies in Prince George’s county alone, according to the The Baltimore Sun—four counts of first-degree attempted murder, four counts of second-degree attempted murder, one count first-degree arson, five counts of second-degree arson, and six counts of malicious burning. But that is not the only jurisdiction where Crawford faces prosecution. He has been charged in Montgomery, Frederick, and Charles counties as well. He faces 32 felony counts in those three counties.The arsons in question followed a pattern, police said: a hooded figure approached the target, poured gasoline from gallon jugs, and lit the flame with a stick wrapped in cloth. In a statement released Wednesday, the Prince George’s County Fire Department said, “Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the structures and vehicles that Crawford intentionally set on fire were connected to victims with whom he had previous disagreements.”Crawford allegedly went after public officials, the police chief who replaced him, a woman who had taught a training program for his wife that mentioned “white privilege,” two doctors who formerly treated him for a back injury, a neighbor in Ellicott City, Maryland, and his own relatives, including a stepson, whose home he allegedly attacked three times. Crawford’s search history included the addresses of several of his intended victims, police said.“All of the fires were at night. In six of the arsons, the victim and their families were inside their homes asleep,” the fire department statement continued. Investigators said Crawford hid his identity from surveillance cameras with hooded sweatshirts. He allegedly set aflame cars, garages, and homes.Bizarrely, a LinkedIn account that appears to belong to Crawford paints a decidedly more cheerful picture of the alleged retired-police-chief-turned-arsonist. In the bio, Crawford describes himself as a “people lover” and lists one of his personal mottos as: “Find the positive.”He also recalls important advice from a mentor: “95% of your challenges in law enforcement melt away if you remember to speak to people the way you would want to be spoken to and treat people the way you would want to be treated.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Bears 2021 free agency preview: Can we expect more of DeAndre Houston-Carson in Chicago?

    Bears safety DeAndre Houston-Carson is set to hit free agency, but he's a candidate to return in 2021 as a key reserve and special teamer.

  • Attorney blames football-induced head trauma after former NFL player was sentenced for rapes and other sex crimes

    Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II was sentenced to 14 years in prison for multiple sexual assault charges. His Attorney blamed football induced head trauma for his client's actions.

  • Activist Chicago priest Michael Pfleger facing multiple sexual abuse allegations

    At least three men have come forward to say they were victims of the popular clergyman.

  • Walgreens says it's vaccinating food workers in Sacramento County

    Restaurants are looking forward to reopening indoor dining as counties move into the red tier, but it's leaving many food industry workers wondering when they can get vaccinated. One major pharmacy chain is vaccinating the group right now in Sacramento County.

  • Katherine Heigl Is Tired of Pandemic Parenting Too and So Over 'Cooking Inspired Meals'

    The Firefly Lane star and her husband, Josh, are raising their three kids on a Utah ranch where they can foster dogs, keep horses and chickens, and live far from the spotlight. She opens up about life with animals, pandemic parenting, adoption, and

  • March 4 put Capitol on alert: Nancy Pelosi calls out QAnon conspiracy 'silliness'

    Security is prominent as Capitol Hill braced for a potential security threat Thursday, a possible follow-up to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Search for missing man with medical condition ends, Richland County deputies say

    Shortly after the Richland County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help, the missing 80-year-old was found.

  • 'Murder Among the Mormons': Where Is Mark Hofmann Now?

    Hint: He hasn't had access to his forging equipment for several decades.

  • The FBI has arrested a white supremacist in Fort Lauderdale. Here’s the charge

    The arrest of Paul Nicholas Miller by FBI agents at his Fort Lauderdale home Tuesday morning on a pedestrian charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon seems a minor thing for the feds to make a point of announcing.

  • 'Seedballs' giving Kenya's forests a fighting chance

    Specially designed 'seedballs' are being used in Masai Mara, Kenya, to help rebuild the depleted forests. The little balls, covered in charcoal dust, are filled with acacia seeds.

  • Arlington police search for suspects who set off fireworks inside mall, causing panic

    Three young men set off the fireworks Saturday in Parks Mall and some shoppers thought they were gunshots, police said.