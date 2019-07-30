No, you can't watch Netflix while driving your Tesla

Twitter More

While an upcoming update means you'll be able to stream Netflix and YouTube on Tesla's massive touchscreen dashboard display, there will be a safety feature to ensure the company isn't courting disaster.

Forget any notions of flying along the freeway while Black Mirror plays, because you won't be able to watch streaming services while the car is moving. You'll only be able to watch while parked.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk casually explained how the feature will work on Twitter, saying the streaming will, for now, only work "when car is stopped."

Ability to stream YouTube & Netflix when car is stopped coming to your Tesla soon! Has an amazingly immersive, cinematic feel due to the comfy seats & surround sound audio. — e^👁🥧 (@elonmusk) July 27, 2019 Read more...

